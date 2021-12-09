Morristown Police Chief Richard Keith — pictured here with his wife, Penny — is retiring from the force at the end of the year after more than three decades with the department.
Last week, the town hosted a retirement party at the Morristown VFW, well attended by law enforcement officers from every agency around, all of whom have worked for or with Keith over the years.
Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux presented Keith with a plaque thanking him for decades of cooperation between the two departments.
