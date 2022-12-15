Peoples Academy went into lockdown mode briefly last week after someone discovered graffiti about a gun.
Last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, parents received an alert from the school that, “out of an abundance of caution,” the middle and high schools initiated a “hold in place” process after the graffiti was discovered. The alert asked parents to remain calm and refrain from flocking to the school to pick up their kids.
The graffiti, which a student texted to the News & Citizen, read, “I have a gun and I am going to hurt someone!”
According to school officials and police, the person who wrote the graffiti was quickly identified and the threat was determined to be not real. Activities resumed as normal the next day and included a basketball game Friday night and winter dance over the weekend.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty said district staff had met with police to talk about crisis training just two weeks prior to the incident, and he said everyone was well prepared to act quickly with few disruptions. He was visiting a Stowe school when he got the call, and he was confident enough in the PA staff and student body to heed what they’ve learned in crisis drills.
“It tested our ability to communicate quickly with law enforcement and work collaboratively, which only happens when you’re meeting frequently and talking about situations,” he said.
Heraty also thanked parents for heeding his request to not come to the school until the normal dismissal time.
In a letter sent to families Friday morning from high school principal Phil Grant and middle school principal Matt Young, the administrators urged parents to encourage their kids to “refrain from sharing rumors or spreading disinformation on social media.”
The principals stated they received many reports that helped identify the person who wrote the graffiti and asked parents to encourage their kids to “follow the simple ethos: ‘if you see something, say something.’”
They also drew a line between information and gossip, framing the incident as an opportunity for families to talk about the issues — whether there are concerns about school safety; why spreading rumors might be harmful or problematic; or what to do when someone has information about something they’ve seen.
Police did not make an arrest and Heraty did not say what kind of discipline, if any, was meted out.
“We responded with, I think, an appropriate course of actions, walking that line between setting the tone for unacceptable behavior while also recognizing that there’s a level of therapeutic support that’s necessary for a child who’s doing something like that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.