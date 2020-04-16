A trip to the grocery store — remember when it used to be routine?
Now, that trip can bring a bit of anxiety, even fear. With Vermont’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis, most people are stuck in the house, eating meals at home since restaurants are closed for dining, and burning through supplies.
Now, grocery stores are probably the most-visited places in Vermont — and they’ve taken major steps to keep staff and customers safe.
Among the changes:
• Hours have been reduced across the board. Typically open 24 hours a day, Price Chopper in Morristown is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing time for safe restocking and for sanitizing.
Similarly, Shaw’s in Stowe is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Morrisville Hannaford is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Most grocery stores now offer special morning hours for senior citizens, peoples with disabilities and others with risk factors to shop safely. Shaw’s: 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Hannaford: 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Price Chopper: 6 to 7 a.m. every day.
• Door signs. Before you get into the store, you encounter never-before-seen signs outlining proper social distancing and encouraging safety measures during the coronavirus crisis.
• Masks covering the nose and mouth have become common. Initially, health officials questioned the value of masks in preventing spread of the virus; they have since been persuaded. Now, typically, half the people in a store are wearing them.
• In-store traffic patterns have changed. Many large stores now have one-way aisles so it’s easier for shoppers to stay at least 6 feet apart. Large arrows direct shoppers up certain aisles and down others.
• The one-way signs build on steps taken weeks ago at the checkout line. Many stores mark 6-foot distances to keep shoppers separated while waiting in line. Cashiers are now behind Plexiglas shields to reduce their exposure to coronavirus, and most place your receipt on a neutral service rather than handing it directly to you.
• Unspoken communication between shoppers seems to be on the rise. The ever-present danger of turning a corner too quickly and clipping another cart has eased; most people slow down and peer around those corners to avoid close encounters.
• Stockers make a point of moving out of the way when a shopper approaches.
• Despite the volume of shoppers they deal with, and the resulting risks, many grocery store workers still greet every customer with a smile, a friendly comment and occasionally an anecdote about the situation.
• You can’t always get what you want. There’s been a famous but inexplicable run on toilet paper, of course, but other paper products can be scarce, and you might not have much choice when it comes to meats, bread, canned goods and pasta. And, as breadmaking becomes a stay-at-home hobby, you can forget about finding yeast.
Stores have been cautioning customers that product shortages creep up from time to time, even though all-day restocking has become the norm.
• By and large, the atmosphere in grocery stores has warmed up. Staffers and shoppers seem to understand that they’re all in this together, and things are much better when people are nice.