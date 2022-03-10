Greensboro last week approved sweeping changes to zoning laws intended to conserve major bodies of water and promote development near its villages at Town Meeting Day.
By a vote of 185-78, voters approved the Eligo resource district, which will limit development on the steep ridge on the narrow lake’s eastern side, changing the minimum lot size from 10 to 25 acres.
Initial hearings around the change saw fierce opposition, particularly from the Lapoint family, who own 68 acres along the ridge and balked at the town’s attempts to limit their ability to subdivide the land into smaller parcels. But their opposition ebbed as time passed and other neighbors voiced support for the measure.
Residents also voted to establish a shoreline protection district around both Lake Eligo and Caspian Lake to promote conservation of those areas by a margin of 190-76 and to create an extended village district, which would lower minimum lot size in three designated areas to two acres, by the exact same margin.
One considered zoning change, a regulation that would compel short-term rental owners to comply with state regulations and be subject to a rooms tax, was not put before voters but instead returned to the planning commission by the selectboard.
The commission will decide this year whether to reconsider the change.
The speed limit on all gravel roads in Greensboro was made 35 miles per hour by a margin of 184-89 and voters approved a $1.6 million budget 251-21.
All the more minor appropriations were broken down into individual articles, the most high profile being $20,000 for the Hardwick Rescue Squad, $25,000 for the Greensboro Free Library, over $22,000 to the Greensboro Nursing Home and over $10,000 to the Craftsbury Community Care Center.
All passed with wide margins.
In contested races, Ellen Celnik beat out Matt McAllister for a selectboard seat by a margin of 152-107.
Timothy Breen narrowly won a library trustee position over Beth Anne Meachem, 229-216.
Craftsbury
The only contested seat in Craftsbury elections last week was a one-year lister position, which A. Van Akkeren won over Roberta Drown, 286-83.
Craftsbury voters passed the budget of about $865,000 by a vote of 350-43.
The town also broke its individual spending items into individual articles, all of which passed by a wide margin. The highest appropriations included over $59,000 for the volunteer town fire department, $200,000 for fire department equipment, $12,000 for the Craftsbury Community Care Center, $45,000 for the Craftsbury Public Library and over $19,000 to the Hardwick Rescue Squad.
