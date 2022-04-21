On April 13, Clark W. Maser, a World War II veteran and longtime Greensboro summer resident, was awarded France’s Legion of Honor for his help liberating the country from the Nazi occupation.
The Legion of Honor is the highest award bestowed by the French government.
At 19, Maser served as his company’s French interpreter and combat messenger and was ultimately wounded on Nov. 29, 1944, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
At the ceremony, he was decorated by Arnaud Mentré, the consul general of France in Boston.
“You are a true hero for the United States, but you are also a hero for us, the French people,” said Mentré, in a quiet ceremony at the diplomat’s official residence in Cambridge, according to the Boston Globe. “It was one of the darkest hours of my country.”
The Honorary Consul to France in Vermont, Madame le Chevalier, Lise Veronneau of South Burlington, represented Vermont.
She read a letter on behalf of Gov. Phil Scott thanking Maser for his “selfless and heroic” service during the war.
While crossing the Atlantic, it dawned on Maser’s superiors in the 103rd Infantry Division that French interpreters might prove useful. Maser, based on just two years of 7th and 8th grade French, volunteered.
During an assault to recapture Itterwiller, a French village in Alsace, Maser was struck by two successive mortar rounds, one in each thigh, and witnessed the near annihilation of his 160 compatriots in B Company, 410th Regiment.
He can still recall that moment vividly today: “It was akin to being rammed by a telephone pole.”
Of the honor, Maser said, “Thank you, I greatly appreciate it … It was a good time to serve one’s country. I never realized I would end up here.”
Following the war, Maser attended University of California Berkeley and Harvard Law School, and practiced law in San Francisco for nearly 50 years.
He served in countless civic roles, notably as president of the Harvard Club of San Francisco, chair of the Northern California Harvard Law School Fund, and as president of the Greensboro Association and as a member of the advisory board of the Greensboro Land Trust in Vermont.
His efforts helped preserve Caspian as one of New England’s clearest and most pristine lakes, free of milfoil with a prohibition on jet skiing. Clark was predeceased 41 years ago by his wife of 25 years. He will eventually be buried next to her in a colonial graveyard next to Caspian Lake.
Now 96, Maser lives in Littleton, N.H.
