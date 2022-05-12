This year Greensboro’s Funky Fourth, which will be Saturday, July 2, will feature an auction to raise money for Ukrainian relief via Save the Children. The auction will immediately follow the Funky Fourth Parade. Food and refreshments will be available.
Greensboro summer resident Brad Irwin is chairman of the board of Save the Children, which is now a major source of aid to Ukraine. Save the Children has assisted millions of refugees, displaced families, hospitals and children remaining in Ukraine’s beleaguered towns and cities.
Greensboro town moderator Tim Nisbet will be auctioneer.
The goal is to raise $5,000 for Save the Children’s efforts in Ukraine. Organizers are asking people to search their attics and cellars for auction items in hopes of finding 100 high quality items in good condition worth at least $50. They are also seeking craftspeople, sailers and others who might donate a day of sailing or other products to the auction.
“In 1994, following the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to give up all nuclear arms on Ukrainian territory. In exchange, Russia, the United States and Great Britain signed the Budapest
Memorandum guaranteeing Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said David Kelley, a Greensboro Selectboard member and attorney. “Putin’s unprovoked invasion, in direct violation of Russian guarantees in the Budapest Memorandum, has been called genocide by President Joe Biden. It has reduced cities to rubble, and left millions of refugees fleeing the carnage of war.”
Peter Romans, chair of Greensboro’s Selectboard, said: “Hopelessness can be an enemy as lethal as missiles and tanks.”
People with items they think appropriate to donate should contact Kelley at 802-586-2588 or davidkelley05602@gmail.com.
