Greensboro has been awarded a $22,000 planning grant from the state.
The monies will be used to prepare a development plan for Bend Village. Greensboro successfully competed against 47 municipalities.
“This grant will help the Bend, a small village in Greensboro, develop a plan to expand business and recreational opportunities as the Lamoille Rail Trail is constructed,” said Dan Predpall, organizer of the Bend Revitalization Initiative. “The trail passes directly through the Bend, and the original train station remains.”
Greensboro will have a year and a half to complete this project.
“As Vermont continues to grow its economy, maintain a high quality of life and attract new people and business to the state, municipal planning grants help communities accelerate local solutions, energize downtowns, remove barriers to much-needed housing,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford.
Awarded annually, the grant program supports local community revitalization and planning initiatives. Since 1998, the program has provided $13 million to 235 cities and towns across Vermont, bringing people together to adopt useful and relevant municipal plans and implementing those plans through downtown revitalization, updating regulations, improved capital budgeting and innovative projects that to prepare for the challenges they face.
