A Greensboro man who shot and killed another man two weeks ago in what he says was an act of self-defense now faces murder charges.
Darryl Johnson, 51, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orleans County Superior Court to charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter stemming from the Oct. 20 shooting death of Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick.
Johnson was held without bail after his arraignment at least until the court could have an evidentiary hearing, held Wednesday after press deadline.
According to the Vermont State Police affidavit, the shooting was the culmination of what Johnson called a “tussle” with Chaplin earlier in the evening.
Based on interviews with officers from Hardwick Police and Orleans County Sheriff’s Department who were involved in the incident before state police took over, Chaplin had tried to buy a 12-pack of Bud Light at Hardwick Convenience and Deli, located at the corner of Routes 15 and 14. The clerk refused to sell Chaplin the beer because he thought Chaplin appeared intoxicated, and the two got into a tug-of-war, ripping the case and sending beer cans onto the floor.
Police, using store surveillance camera footage and interviews, say the 6’2’’ Johnson intervened and shoved the 5’10’’ Chaplin out the door, and continued to shove him around outside, pushing him around in an entire loop of the store’s perimeter.
Johnson told a Hardwick police officer who responded to the store that Chaplin threatened to kill him, saying he knew where Johnson lived — the two knew each other from working together years earlier.
Johnson went home and he and his wife moved their vehicles closer to the house, worried that Chaplin might show up and smash the windows. About 90 minutes after the convenience store incident, Chaplin arrived at Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road, also known as Route 14.
The police report is graphic in the violent recreation of the shooting and raw in the profanities exchanged.
According to the affidavit, Johnson ran out toward Chaplin’s car with a .22 Magnum revolver with a 16-inch barrel in one hand and a spotlight in the other and told Chaplin to leave or he would shoot him. Chaplin opened the car door, and the two men tussled some more, and Johnson shot him.
Police say that, in the 911 call placed by Johnson’s wife, Chaplin can be heard moaning in the yard as Johnson applied pressure to the gunshot wound to Chaplin’s chest. An ambulance came and transported Chaplin to Copley Hospital in Morrisville, where he was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m., roughly two and a half hours after the incident at the convenience store that led to the shooting.
Johnson maintained the shooting was done in self-defense and local police did not immediately arrest him, saying it was an isolated incident and there was no public danger — the state police report even notes the Hardwick police officer who responded to the convenience store agreed that Johnson feared for his life.
Nine days later, on Friday, Oct. 29, state police arrested Johnson and he was jailed until his Nov. 1 arraignment for lack of $100,000 bail.
If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, Johnson faces life in prison, with a minimum 20-year sentence. A manslaughter charge carries a sentence of 1-15 years.
