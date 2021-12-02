Greensboro is taking steps to help young Elladj Baldes, Tara Lipinskis, Sonja Henies and Bobby Orrs discover and polish their talents.
The town has been struggling to create a community skating rink for several years. Now, with help from the Highland Center for the Arts, it appears that Greensboro’s skating rink dream is finally becoming a reality. The arts center is allowing the rink to be sited there and has already helped do leveling and foundation work.
The Greensboro Recreation Committee has been working with Porta-Rinx, a skating rink company in East Montpelier that builds skating rinks nationwide to help create a community rink. In addition to donating use of the site and foundation work the Highland Center for the Arts has also agreed to purchase and donate the use of equipment necessary to maintain the ice.
The recreation committee hopes to make the sport of skating accessible to all, especially young people. An anonymous donor has purchased 15 pairs of skates to be available for those who do not have skates but who’d like to try skating. People who need skates can borrow them for a specific period with the understanding that they be returned.
Dave Kelley, a member of the Greensboro Recreation Committee, said Keisha Luce and the staff at the Highland Center were very willing to help on the project, and said he can envision a day when the center might even host an ice ballet, perhaps performed by area students.
“The Highland Center is really the appropriate venue for this community rink. Of all sports, none is more artistic than skating,” Kelley said.
It’s hoped the rink will be in place before Christmas, and the committee is looking for adults who might be able to provide lessons to novice skaters. Experienced ice skaters willing to help with this program, and those with questions should call Kelley at 802-249-8262.
