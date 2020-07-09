What do artists do when they have to shelter in place?
The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents “The Sheltering in Place Project,” A reflection by Vermont artists and writers on time spent during COVID-19. The exhibit crated by Calais artist Hasso Ewing includes creations by more than 100 Vermont artists and writers.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 9 and is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 to 4, by reservation only; go to highlandartsvt.org.
The project began last winter when the Fair Housing Project and the T. W. Wood Gallery & Arts Center in Montpelier wanted to organize a spring exhibit commemorating fair housing. Then came the pandemic.
Ewing’s proposal for the exhibit had been accepted, and she decided that since all Vermonters were sharing a new experience, her project should reflect that experience. She invited Vermont visual artists and writers to create a reflection of their time spent Sheltering in Place to stand as a memorial to what was lost, and gained, from this new, shared experience.
Over 100 artists and writers responded. For the exhibition, Ewing created a small forest for viewers to wander through. Red branches, bathed in colored light, nestle the shelters and a soundscape of recited haiku, and original music by Seamus Hannon, accompany one along the path. The lighting was designed by Cavan Meese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.