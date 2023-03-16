In a return to an in-person Town Meeting Day, residents of Greensboro and Craftsbury assembled to set spending and priorities for the next year, which for the former means veto power on zoning changes and for the latter means figuring how to get more residents to the annual meeting.
Greensboro’s $2.1 million budget, a 7 percent increase over last year, was approved with no adjustments. Higher spending was mostly driven by the growing cost of material, utilities and labor within the highway department.
Bundled and individual appropriations to town services were also approved, including higher contributions to the Greensboro Nursing Home, Hardwick Rescue Squad and the Greensboro Free Library.
The town also agreed to make the local ballfield property-tax exempt.
Greensboro voters only came together to oppose one article, a change to allow the Greensboro Selectboard to approve new zoning bylaws themselves rather than be required to bring all new zoning bylaws to a vote at the annual meeting.
Last year at town meeting, a 185-78 vote approved the Eligo Resource District, which limited development on the steep ridge on the narrow lake’s eastern side, along with other significant zoning changes.
Eric Hanson was elected to a three-year selectboard seat, replacing Tracy Collier, and Peter Romans was reelected for another two-year term. Sharon Putney and Rose Modry each won three-year terms as library trustee, according to returning town clerk Kim Greaves.
Craftsbury
Like many towns across Vermont, Craftsbury is still considering how best to accommodate voters in the pandemic era and encourage voter turnout.
After a great deal of discussion, the only article to be voted down at its annual meeting was one that would’ve approved voting for town officers by Australian ballot. Instead, the town opted to form a working group to explore the matter and try to increase community turnout, according to town clerk Michelle Warren.
Approximately 100 voters turned out to the Craftsbury Academy gym Tuesday morning.
The $978,000 budget — a 13 percent hike from the previous year — and the accompanying slew of appropriations for organizations like Hardwick Rescue Squad, Craftsbury Saplings, Orleans Essex V.N.A. and Hospice, Craftsbury Community Care Center and Craftsbury Public Library all passed on individual votes.
The local Masonic hall was also made tax exempt.
The town elected Jim Jones to its selectboard while approving Tom Boyle as a lister, Michael Waterhouse as auditor and Steve Moffatt as library trustee, among other officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.