Greensboro, in collaboration with the nonprofit Bend Revitalization Initiative, has received a grant totaling $153,500.
The grant comes through the Northern Borders Regional Commission, and with in-kind services and required matching funds factored in totals about $190,000.
The commission is a federal-state partnership for economic and community development within the most distressed counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. This year it received 137 applications seeking over $70 million in funding. Greensboro was one of only 14 applications awarded in Vermont.
Over past year, Greensboro Bend prepared a redevelopment plan focusing on the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which crosses Main Street. The goal is to create a trailhead to encourage users to stop in the Bend, and to provide business opportunities for residents and an attractive recreation experience for greater Greensboro residents. Various amenities are planned such as picnic tables, benches, bike racks, a bike repair station, rest rooms and water.
Another aspect of the plan is to create an off-street parking area for those who want to access the trail in Greensboro Bend. Traffic calming structures will be installed on Main Street for pedestrian and biker safety.
Finally, the plan includes creating a business collective or pavilion to enable residents to sell goods to trail users.
The Northern Borders grant will fund a large portion of the features contained in the plan.
Dan Predpall, president of the Bend Revitalization Initiative, says the grant will be transforming for the village.
“This win is the culmination of two years of effort on the part of many Greensboro citizens and the Greensboro Selectboard, which worked to bring the trailhead concept to reality. This project and others to follow will bring positive change and needed investment to Greensboro Bend,” he said. “Over the next two to three months, we will be working to raise the matching funds required by the NBRC to begin the project.”
News and project updates are posted on Facebook under “Around the Bend.” The plan can be viewed at thebendvt.org. For more about the Bend Revitalization Initiative, email bendrevitalizationinitiative@gmail.com.
