The Friends of Green River Reservoir and The Nature Conservancy in Vermont are hosting a webinar to talk about the future of Green River Reservoir.
The webinar will be held Tuesday, May 10, 7 p.m. on Zoom. The public and members of the Friends of Green River Reservoir are encouraged to attend.
Morrisville Water & Light has taken steps to get permission from the federal government to decommission the hydro facility, which could potentially result in the removal of the dam and the draining of the reservoir. The state and Vermont conservation community are working to protect the reservoir and the surrounding state park for the ecological and recreational values they hold.
“Green River Reservoir is a unique treasure that deserves to be protected and enjoyed,” said Milford Cushman, co-founder and vice president of Friends of Green River Reservoir. “We encourage everyone who loves this special place to join us May 10 to ask questions and learn more.”
The webinar will be a panel discussion with leaders of Vermont’s conservation organizations and state government. Panelists include Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources; Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; Heather Furman, state director at The Nature Conservancy in Vermont; Jon Groveman, policy and water program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council; Sally Laughlin, president of Friends of Green River Reservoir; and Anthony Iarrapino, environmental attorney and special advisor to Friends of Green River Reservoir.
Find out more at fgrrvt.org or register directly at tinyurl.com/fgrrmeeting.
