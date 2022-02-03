The Green River dam in Hyde Park, one of three dams owned by the non-profit Morrisville Water & Light, has now entered an extended purgatory, with parties at the federal, state and local level involved in deciding its protracted fate.
Two legible paths have opened for the dam, one potentially leading to purchase by the state and, in doing so, ensuring a sustainable future for the 653-acre reservoir behind the dam, which is also at the center of a 5,503-acre park the state has owned since 1999.
The other, less certain path is one already being explored by Morrisville Water & Light: a full decommissioning of the Green River dam, the effects and repercussions of which remain unclear.
Both paths are winding, will likely take years to travel and, right now, are being explored simultaneously.
These avenues have opened in the wake of a 2019 Vermont Supreme Court Case that mandated Morrisville Water & Light change the way water flows through its dams that prompted the utility to announce that those changes would make operating the Green River dam financially unfeasible.
Despite this proclamation, there will be no immediate changes to the dam or the reservoir. Water will continue to flow just as it always has as the state and the utility work toward some solution out of the interminable status quo.
Whole dam problem
In 2017, a water quality standards study was conducted on the three Morrisville Water & Light dams as part of its federal recertification process.
The study found multiple water quality standards issues with all the dams, particularly when it came to the flow of water and its sufficiency to support the variety of fish in the Lamoille River and the Green River tributary, along with the general aquatic environment.
A particular issue with the Green River dam was the winter drawdown. Currently, the utility draws down the water as much as 10 feet depending on the snowpack in order to mitigate flooding risks. But the report argued that a drawdown of over a foot and a half would adversely affect the aquatic environment.
Morrisville Water & Light objected to the restrictive nature of these regulations, arguing that the reduced nature of the water flow would inhibit its ability to competitively generate hydroelectric energy.
The Green River Dam, in particular, posed an issue. The dam, more so than those at Cadys Falls or in Morrisville, cannot easily accommodate a “run-of-river” mode of allowing water to flow through it and cannot allow water flow over its crest. Instead, it operates with a “hold-and-release” flow.
The Green River dam was built in 1947 and, according to Morrisville Water & Light manager Penny Jones, was initially built to store and release water in order to help the other two dams generate power. Its own hydroelectric capabilities were added later.
The Green River dam also generated more power than the other two dams combined. According to the data published by the utility, the Green River dam generated 1 million kilowatts a year between 2015 and 2020.
The utility attempted a compromise in the wake of the report, but its alternative assessment was rejected, and a lengthy legal battle ensued spanning several years and multiple appeals.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources joined forces with environmental groups like the Sierra Club and The National Wildlife Foundation while a whitewater advocacy group took up the utility’s cause.
Finally, in 2019, a landmark supreme court case ruled decidedly with the Agency of Natural Resources, favoring water quality standards over established hydro-power use. The case affirmed regulations of lower water flow and the much smaller level of winter drawdown at the Green River dam.
The court ruling did allow the Green River dam to continue its two to three seasonal releases to facilitate whitewater rafting, something the agency originally looked to end with its regulations.
Morrisville Water & Light filed a petition to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, in 2020 to withdraw and resubmit its certification request and even after it was denied, the utility appealed to the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
In November 2021, the utility notified FERC that a consultant would be brought on to begin the decommissioning process and its desire to separate the Green River dam from the certification of the other two dams.
Morrisville Water & Light declared the regulations imposed by the state on the dam too onerous and costly for them to continue to run economically, projecting a loss of somewhere between $4.8 to $6.5 million over 30 years, depending on whether the utility would potentially invest in a microturbine to comply with the mandated speed of water flow.
Though they have not yet filed with FERC to begin the decommissioning process, the utility is looking to meet with the state and get the process moving within the next few months.
Searching for a shepherd
Morrisville Water & Light’s declaration to decommission the dam set off alarm bells regarding the future of the Green River Reservoir.
Decommissioning can take a variety of forms, but one could involve the complete removal of the dam or other forms that might alter the reservoir and river. As part of the decommissioning process, the utility would have to establish and adhere to a plan to ensure the water quality standards mandated by the state would be protected.
In the Nov. 4, 2021, edition of the News & Citizen, Milford Cushman, representing The Friends of Green River Reservoir, published a guest perspective calling for the protection of Green River Reservoir.
Cushman called on Morrisville Water & Light to prioritize the Green River Reservoir area in a potential decommissioning process and chastised the utility for what he saw as a lack of transparency, a problem that, despite information provided after his initial complaint, he does not feel has been rectified.
He said recently the Friends of Green River Reservoir have three goals: the safety of the dam, the preservation of Green River Reservoir State Park and a commitment to continuing to produce hydroelectric energy at the facility.
“The benefits of natural wildlife areas are continuing to prove themselves to be essential for the health of our communities and the health of people in our communities, recreational, spiritual, psychological and physical,” he said.
In a rebuttal editorial published in the newspaper several weeks later, following an informational meeting held by the utility, the chair of Morrisville Water & Light’s board of trustees Carl Fortune called on the state to take the Green River dam off the utility’s hands.
“Preserving a reservoir and a state park is not the role of a municipal, not-for-profit utility,” Fortune said. “However, it is an appropriate role for the state.”
The state owning a dam is not without precedent. Over 100 dams across the state are publicly owned. Notably, Waterbury dam and Wrightsville dam in Montpelier are both owned by the state and continue to generate hydroelectric power.
But in this case, the state, for its part, was not actively looking to acquire the Green River Reservoir or its dam and won’t proceed with a purchase until it has more information.
“It’s not a question that you can just answer yes or no to because there’s a lot of information that’s missing to have that conversation with Vermonters and the Legislature before you take on a dam like Green River, which really does require, I think, careful consideration,” Maggie Gendron, deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said.
Republican Sen. Richard Westman, who represents Lamoille County, stepped in to break the standoff. Westman announced in January in the News & Citizen that he had helped to successfully lobby Gov. Phil Scott to include $350,000 in his budget recommendation in order to fund a comprehensive study of the Green River dam.
This operations and maintenance assessment would fill in all the gaps in information a potential new owner might want to know, including a cost-benefit analysis, potential ownership costs and the environmental impact of any action taken regarding the dam.
If the Legislature approves the money for this study, Morrisville Water & Light will have a new problem. While Westman sees the study as a way to get the utility off the hook for paying for the study, the utility sees it as complicating its ongoing timeline with FERC regarding the decommissioning process.
According to Jones, Morrisville Water & Light was planning to begin its own study within the next few months to get the ball rolling. Now she fears the state’s involvement may muddy things.
“If they’re going to do their own study, it’s likely the study won’t get done until winter, late fall, early winter or maybe in the timeframe of winter 2022 or 2023,” Jones said. “So that changes our timeline, and we’re going to have to find out from FERC whether that’s agreeable and so it just kind of puts a wrinkle into things. We’re good as long as we’re not going to be required to do a study in addition to the state study.”
While the state and the utility negotiate their separate yet intertwining paths, the Friends of Green River Reservoir is hoping that any future owner, no matter who it may be, makes the natural stewardship of the reservoir its primary goal. As the group points out, removing the Green River Dam could alter the reservoir.
“I think the ideal owner basically sees themselves as a steward of a facility that has created a resource,” Cushman said. “The steward appreciates the fact that the dam needs to be safe and needs to be taken care of. The steward would appreciate the value of being able to generate electricity from hydro for a really, really long time.”
