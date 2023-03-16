Green Mountain Support Services

Green Mountain Support Services, a Morrisville service agency that helps elderly folks and people with disabilities live fuller lives has been granted a reprieve after the state threatened to pull the plug on the agency due to alleged mismanagement and shoddy financial processes.

But that reprieve will come with some hand holding.

Josh Smith

Josh Smith

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.