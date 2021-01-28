The town of Morristown needs to answer a few more questions before state officials give the OK to continue removing gravel and sand from a town-owned pit off Duhamel Road.

Morristown is applying for an updated Act 250 permit for its gravel pit; the town submitted an application months ago, and a site visit was held in August. But the local Act 250 commission has more questions about the process of taking additional gravel and sand out of the pit, which sits on a parcel of town-owned land that is also the site of a plethora of outdoor recreational opportunities that range from walking to mountain biking.

“We’re preparing our response,” said Morristown Town Administrator Dan Lindley.

But the permit delay could cost the town.

The area where Morristown’s highway crews currently extract material has run out of gravel and sand. With the Act 250 process still in the works, the Morristown Selectboard has budgeted $140,000 to buy sand and gravel for the winter of 2021-2022, despite having a 20-30 year supply nearby.

Dan Lindley “It’s doubtful that we will obtain the permit before needing that material.” — Dan Lindley, Morristown town administrator

“It’s doubtful that we will obtain the permit before needing that material,” Lindley said.

The town first applied for the updated permit over a year ago, but COVID-19 has slowed an already slow process, and it looks as if a final amended permit won’t be issued until much later this year.

Morristown officials say they hope the money earmarked for sand and gravel in next year’s budget will be a one-time expense, and that the town can go back to extracting its own sand and gravel the following year.

Clarifying questions

The questions raised by the Act 250 commission regarding Morristown’s application cover a broad range of topics, ranging from hours of operation and number of truckloads taken out of the pit to sound control and reclamation of the existing pit area currently in use.

Primarily, though, concern centers around the effect of the pit expansion on local groundwater, including a nearby house, as well as how the new pit could affect recreation.

The land is popular with hikers, walkers and hunters, but it’s also a beloved spot for mountain bikers. It regularly draws a large crowd throughout warmer months and sees its fair share of fat bike use in the winter.

The extensive network of mountain biking trails in the area sprang up after the original permit was issued in the early 1990s. Now, the Act 250 commission wants to be sure that the trails, some of which will have to be moved for the new gravel extraction site, can remain and that everyone using the land for recreation can do so safely.

A bump in the road

While requests by the Act 250 commission for more information have delayed Morristown’s next phase of its gravel pit, that’s all board chair Bob Beeman sees it as, a delay.

“I think it’s just a matter of following the process,” Beeman said. “It’s a lengthy process, but I think once everything is in, done and explained we will be able to go forward.”

Beeman is hopeful that the group responsible for the bike trails will be willing to work with the town to relocate several trails.

Lindley added that federal law governs how the town puts up signs and safety measures around the pit, so safety shouldn’t be an issue.

Only small portions of the 20-acre lot the town hopes to start extracting materials from — what officials call phase 3 — will be active at one time, so not all the recreation trails will need to be moved at once.

There’s also some hope that once phase 2 is completely reclaimed — phase 1 and parts of phase 2 already have been, Lindley said — the site could likely include more recreational opportunities, or even a solar array, Beeman added.

Beeman acknowledged that spending $140,000 to buy sand and gravel next year, when the town already has its own supply, isn’t optimal.

But, Lindley explained that the board was able to move funds around and tap roughly $225,000 in one-time reserve funds to cover much of that cost and keep the anticipated town budget increase to only roughly 3 percent, less than the 5 percent increase that was initially anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year.

Officals say the Duhamel site has 25 to 30 years worth of sand and gravel left.

Morristown’s responses to the Act 250 commission are due March 5.