“Although our building is currently closed to the public, the running joke is that ‘we work in a petri dish,’” Gizelle Guyette, former director of Morrisville Centennial Library, said about the nearly 100-year-old library.
But because of grant funding from the University of Vermont Office of Engagement, librarians across the state, like Guyette — now the youth services librarian at Manchester Community Library — are breathing a little easier.
While the COVID-19 pandemic inspired renewed vigor when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, it’s become increasingly clear that efficient ventilation and air flow are what most effectively prevents the spread of the virus.
That’s exactly what many of the state’s libraries, housed in aging buildings, lack.
Gary Deziel, assistant professor in community development at the university, saw these essential public spaces needed help. Referring to libraries as “essential to the proper functioning of democracy” in a report on air quality and safety, he saw the unique predicament that many libraries found themselves in.
“Maintaining air quality is a challenge, limiting the space available for use by staff and often entirely eliminating the ability to accommodate patrons,” he wrote. “Recommended air purification equipment is not necessarily expensive, but library budgets are modest and were not created with a pandemic in mind.”
Armed with $22,989 in grant money, Deziel, along with administrative assistants Karen Gallott and Virginia Jaquish, helped 22 libraries, in 10 counties, become a healthier place for workers in the short-term and for patrons when they eventually reopen.
This assistance mostly took the form of providing portable air filtration and purification units, an affordable method of promoting a healthier airspace.
Housed in a Colonial revival-style library built by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie for the price of $7,000 and opened to the public in 1913, the Morrisville Public Library was one of the libraries most sorely in need of healthier air.
“While we are doing all the usual things — sneeze guards, masks, checking humidity, etc. — during the current season, open windows create an issue with our heating system, and on the lowest floor, where the windows are at ground level at an intersection of busy roads and with outdoor use of the grounds popular in the warmer weather, such ventilation was not practical,” Guyette said in Deziel’s report.
Kendra Aber-Ferri took over the library director position earlier this year.
The Morrisville library received $2,247, one of the largest payouts from the grant, in order to purchase three portable air filtration units. Though the library is currently only doing curbside service, these units have made for a safer environment for library workers.
“Ours has always been a busy place with many people visiting, gatherings, a lot of high-touch surfaces, and staff members are necessarily captive to that environment,” Guyette said. “We do it knowingly and willingly, glad to serve our community, but yes, even before the pandemic, we were acutely aware of the potential for germ and spore spread. The air filtration units provide a more healthful air quality, and peace of mind.”
Counties to benefit
The South Burlington Public Library was one of the few to remain open to the public over the pandemic summer, though they closed again in November. The $1,860 in grant money that helped purchase six air filtration units has allowed the staff to feel safe enough to provide curbside service.
Westford Public Library received $1,000 from the grant for mechanical modifications to its ventilation system and Charlotte Library got $500 for two portable air filtration units.
Aside from Morrisville Centennial Library, two other Lamoille County libraries upgraded their air flow. Stowe Free Library and the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park each received $310 for a portable air filtration unit.
