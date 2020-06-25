The town of Elmore and the Elmore Lake Association have been awarded a $12,849 grant from
the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Watershed Management Division.
The grant will help control of Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive plant that popped up in Lake Elmore in 2002. Every year since, the Department of Environmental Conservation has provided partial funding for control and management of the invasive weed.
In addition, part of the grant will help support a greeter program at the lake, aiming to ensure boaters don’t transfer invasive species from location to location on the hulls of their watercraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.