The town of Elmore and the Elmore Lake Association have been awarded a $12,849 grant from

the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Watershed Management Division.

The grant will help control of Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive plant that popped up in Lake Elmore in 2002. Every year since, the Department of Environmental Conservation has provided partial funding for control and management of the invasive weed.

In addition, part of the grant will help support a greeter program at the lake, aiming to ensure boaters don’t transfer invasive species from location to location on the hulls of their watercraft.

