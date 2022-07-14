After two years of virtual programming, the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is once again holding its signature summer programs in person.
More than 500 high schoolers, representing 75 schools, are spending one to two weeks on a college campus diving into the arts, astronomy, engineering, entrepreneurship, environmental science and technology, global issues and youth action, health and medicine, mathematical sciences and technology and design.
Students saw first-hand what a future in STEM could look like, and better understanding of the qualities local employers look for.
Patnoe of Craftsbury said, “It was amazing to see all this technology in action. I hope I get to work there some day.”
