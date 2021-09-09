The sounds of hammers and power tools were carried on stiff breezes Thursday morning in downtown Morrisville as local, state and Congressional leaders celebrated the early construction phase of a 24-unit affordable housing complex.
The Village Center Apartments project on Hutchins Street received $550,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant, part of $13.26 million in awards announced by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Thursday, Sept. 2.
Scott made the announcement standing right next to the construction site.
“This is like music to my ears, hearing all the contractors going to work here,” Scott said. “This is something that I think we’re going to have to get accustomed to over the next four or five years, maybe even a decade, with all the help we’re receiving from Washington and all the dollars that need to be invested in Vermont.”
The block grants announced Thursday are awarded to projects in 25 different communities around the state, and include affordable housing, child care facilities, recovery centers, general stores and municipal and school buildings.
It also includes 163 homes being built right now, Scott said.
The Village Center Apartments are owned by Lamoille Housing Partnership and will go toward filling a major gap in the housing market, said executive director Jim Lovinksy. That gap starts with the hole on Hutchins Street.
“I’m incredibly excited to have this big, beautiful hole behind us where we’re growing a big, beautiful new building for downtown Morristown,” Lovinsky said. “The very best part of this job is seeing the face of someone who moves into a new apartment. There’s nothing like seeing and feeling their gratitude for the work that we all do.”
Lovinsky said there are at least 70 families in Lamoille County without secure and safe housing, according to the most recent count. Throughout the 270 apartments in the partnership’s portfolio are 51 “previously homeless households.”
Lovinsky said the partnership processed 350 applications in July for housing in Morristown, with only three vacant apartments.
“The need is real and critical,” Lovinsky said.
Asked how Vermont half-century-old land use law, Act 250, will play a role in future federally funded projects, Scott said the money “is going to be coming fast and furious” in the next few years.
So, it is key, he said, to work with the Legislature on “smart reform for Act 250, and just modernizing something that’s 50 years old.”
He cited things like redundancy of permitting and fees at both the local and state level as obstacles that could delay funding for otherwise shovel-ready projects.
Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, added, “We have these villages and historic downtowns and it’s exactly where we want to build more housing, and the last thing we want to do is have more barriers for those locations.”
