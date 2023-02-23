A month after Rep. Kate Donnally resigned as a legislator, Vermont’s governor is preparing to interview candidates for her post, after local Democratic leaders presented a trio of candidates to replace the Hyde Park lawmaker.
Donnally, who represented the Lamoille-2 House district towns of Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott, resigned Jan. 27 after one term and roughly one month, citing the “impossible juggling act” involved in being a lawmaker, a professional, a mom and a wife.
“Losing her expertise and knowledge of different issues has been a challenge, and it’s something that you don't necessarily plan for, but we just have to pivot and address it,” Conor Kennedy, chief of staff for House Speaker Jill Krowinski, said this week.
Jason Maulucci, press secretary for Gov. Phil Scott, said Tuesday that the governor’s staff has conducted a first round of interviews and the governor himself will next interview hopefuls. He said the goal is to have the position filled in the next two weeks, but noted there is some extra wiggle room with the weeklong legislative break for Town Meeting Day.
“I would be very confident that someone will be named by their return after town meeting,” Maulucci said.
On Feb. 13, Democratic party committees in the Lamoille-2 towns convened so residents in those towns could nominate three people for the job.
Melanie Carpenter, a Hyde Park resident who owns Zack Woods Herb Farm with her husband Jeff, received the most votes — 36 out the 39 cast during last week’s committee gathering.
Matt Hill, a Wolcott resident who previously represented the Lamoille-2 district alongside Noyes, received two votes. John Randal Pratt, also of Wolcott, received one vote.
Noyes, Hill and Pratt all live on Richard Woolcutt Road, a mile-and-a-half-long dirt road bounded on both ends by Elmore.
The Lamoille County Republicans also forwarded a trio of candidates for Scott to consider, but Maulucci said the Republican governor will keep with the tradition of filling a vacancy with someone from the same political party as the predecessor. He said, however, the governor could save those names for a rainy day.
“Now we know at least three people from the Republican side are interested in public service,” Maulucci said. “We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of board and commission appointments that the governor makes regularly throughout the year, so it’s always good to know when there are people who are interested in serving in some capacity.”
According to Tom McLinden, chair of the county Republican party, representatives from the four towns’ GOP committees met Feb. 1 to select their candidates. They are:
• Richard Bailey, of Hyde Park, a 2020 and 2022 GOP candidate for the Lamoille-2 district. Bailey received 1,252 votes in the 2022 election, finishing third out of four candidates.
• Lucien Gravel, from Wolcott, vice chair of the Wolcott Republican town committee. Gravel was, for a decade, a perennial candidate for the seat, but never garnered enough votes to win.
• Eric Osgood, longtime chair of the Johnson Selectboard, and vice chair of the Johnson Republican Town Committee. Osgood most recently ran for the House in 2004, losing to Democratic House Majority Leader Floyd Nease.
Donnally’s departure left a vacancy in the House Committee on Judiciary, which it filled by moving Montpelier Rep. Joseph Andriano over from the House health care committee. It is unclear if Donnally’s successor will be placed on the health care committee or if there will be more reshuffling.
Kennedy pointed out that this is the first year of the biennium, which traditionally starts off much slower than the second year. That, combined with the number of new lawmakers still learning the ropes, makes it easier to get by with one less person. Kennedy said the Speaker hasn’t sounded any alarm bells about the process taking too long.
“I think if it went on for months, she would definitely get involved as sort of like, ‘Hey, can we get an update?” But we’re really not at that point yet,” he said.
