Kate Donnally

Kate Donnally

A month after Rep. Kate Donnally resigned as a legislator, Vermont’s governor is preparing to interview candidates for her post, after local Democratic leaders presented a trio of candidates to replace the Hyde Park lawmaker.

Donnally, who represented the Lamoille-2 House district towns of Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott, resigned Jan. 27 after one term and roughly one month, citing the “impossible juggling act” involved in being a lawmaker, a professional, a mom and a wife.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.