Paul F. Noel of Irasburg has been appointed the new Vermont Fish and Wildlife board member from Orleans County.
Originally from the northern Adirondacks, Noel earned his bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife management from SUNY Cobleskill.
Noel’s many outdoor pursuits include fishing, hiking, hunting, nature photography, skiing, snow shoeing and trapping. He currently volunteers as a chief instructor for the department’s hunter and trapper education programs and Let’s Go Fishing Program.
“I have devoted my life to the ethical, sustainable and biologically sound conservation of our natural resources,” Noel said. “I look forward to continuing this work on the fish and wildlife board.”
The board is a citizen panel that sets Vermont’s rules regulating fishing, hunting and trapping. The board is informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff and guided by the department’s mission.
Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member from each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
