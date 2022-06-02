Nicholas Burnham of Hartland, Neal Hogan of Bennington and Robert Patterson of Lincoln have been appointed to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.
Gov. Phil Scott appointed the trio, who he said are passionate about Vermont’s outdoors, participating in activities ranging from backcountry skiing to mentoring new hunters. All three cited a love of hunting that began during childhood as a driver of their commitment to conservation.
“I look forward to growing, preserving and protecting all the outdoor benefits Vermont offers,” Burnham said.
Fish and Wildlife Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member appointed from each of Vermont’s 14 counties. The board is a citizen panel that sets the rules regulating hunting, fishing and trapping, informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department scientists and staff.
Brad Ferland of Hardwick was appointed the new board chair.
