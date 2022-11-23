Take a minute to remember yourself at 13. How willing would you have been to forfeit two upcoming birthday presents in order to receive your dream gift?
Those were the sacrifices Thomas Cooney made to get his parents to front a whopping $1,100 worth of parts needed to build his own gaming computer, he explained. They eventually gave in.
Now 17, Cooney is a senior at Green Mountain Technology & Career Center and a co-op student working for Cabot Creamery Cooperative in Waitsfield.
Three days a week Cooney spends working in the dairy cooperative’s technology department — learning a great deal in his professional role and is earning nearly full-time pay.
A cornerstone of being a student at Green Mountain Technology & Career is participating in the school’s cooperative education program. Students are tasked with finding a professional in their field.
These paid and unpaid positions allow students to gain real-world skills and experience, while still getting instruction in the classroom.
A Stowe High School student, Cooney has already acquired two technology industry certifications and he’s working toward a third.
Ask Cooney what his future holds, and he says there’s still plenty to learn.
He’s considering a career as a Linux security architect. Security architects keep organizations safe from digital threats, he explained. The need for these jobs is expected to grow by 35 percent in the next 10 years.
Working three days a week, Cooney attends the tech center on Tuesdays and Thursdays for academics.
“Theoretically, I could leave after my humanities class, but I stay because there is still a lot more for me to learn here.”
After he graduates, Cooney plans to attend Norwich University.
