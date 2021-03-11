There may not have been Boy Scouts, home-made pie and live music, but a few things about Johnson’s Town Meeting Day were unchanged.
“I’ve already voted but I’d like to vote again. At least once. Maybe five times.”
“How much money do you have?”
“How much will it take?”
“Well, I need a new pair of mud flaps...”
And so on. That tongue-in-cheek exchange with the registrar proved once again that Johnson may be down once in a while, but she’s never out. Though this year may be unique (we can only fervently hope) with no actual meeting, it maintains the humor and camaraderie that always surfaces at Town Meeting.
Arctic temperatures combined with vicious wind on the morning of the first Tuesday in March are usually a sign that voter turnout will be light. Sure enough, the first couple of hours that the polls were open were fairly slow. But voting was still intense, thanks to mail-in and a distanced drop box located outside the municipal building.
Voting was increasingly steady through the morning and afternoon and mail-in town ballots numbered 700-plus.
Mailed school budget ballots numbered 85 and voting for the school budget was made more difficult by the fact that there was no mailed report this year and that mail-in ballots had to be individually requested.
Ballot counting was done by hand and wrapped up just before midnight. Solace was being found in the plans to have pizza delivered and in the cookies already stockpiled for the duration.
Across the board, the workers overseeing the voting at the municipal building expressed their feeling that this is a year like no other and, as Margo Warden said, “We all miss the in-person community meeting.”
Also heard: “I miss it.” “Me, too.” “I miss the pie.” “But you know, life is like a box of chocolates…” Much reminiscing went on as well. One justice of the peace remembered the year in the late ‘90’s that two feet of snow fell the night before, making it difficult to arrive at the polling place, while some area towns started their meetings an hour late. Bari Gladstone remembered artist Kate Wescott sketching the feet of folks who were in the voting booths. She thought those drawings gave such character to the process.
Howard Romero summed it up with, “In the 50 years I’ve been here, there hasn’t been one fistfight at Johnson’s Town Meeting.”
