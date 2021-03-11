Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.