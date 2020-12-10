On Saturday, Dec. 5, Hyde Park held its 20th Lighting of the Wreaths, but it was the first-ever virtual ceremony. Due to heightened COVID risk, the Gihon Valley Hall Committee chose to hold the ceremony as a livestream event on Facebook.
Committee vice chair Andy Race performed an acoustic guitar rendition of “White Christmas” from the hall’s stage to kick off the event, then H. Dale Porter and Monica Heath read the names and tributes to whom community members dedicated this year’s light display. There were 150 dedications.
To watch the video of the ceremony and read the list of dedications, visit bit.ly/3mTnDJN.
The two large wreaths will remain on display until January on the Gihon Valley Hall porch in North Hyde Park village and on the second story of the courthouse in Hyde Park Village.
“In the midst of such a dark year, we’re pleased that the Gihon Valley Hall was able to carry on this joyful tradition started by the Hyde Park Community Circle and bring some light into our community to kick off the holiday season,” says Liz Courtney, Gihon Valley Hall committee secretary.
Funds raised from the light dedications paid for the wreath display and additional proceeds will help the hall’s ongoing renovation projects.
To learn more, visit gihonvalleyhall.wixsite.com/home.
