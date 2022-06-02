Memorial Day weekend, a time traditionally centered around honoring America’s fallen soldiers, has over the last two years become a time for commemorating a different class of the fallen: those killed by police across the United States.
Protests and events commemorating the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on its second anniversary and remembering those killed by police in general were held across the country over the holiday weekend.
Though Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 years in prison last June for killing Floyd after he kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes, an act that prompted widespread protests through the summer of 2020, those who continue to honor Floyd and mark the anniversary of his murder point out that there have been few attempts to address the greater issue of police violence.
In 2021, the year after Floyd’s death and ensuing protests, police killings actually grew to 1,054, according to the Washington Post’s police shootings database. There have been 403 deaths at the hands of police so far in 2022, on pace to match last year, with Black people making up a higher percentage than any other race.
On Sunday, a small group of protesters gathered at the Cambridge roundabout, a central node in Lamoille County’s busiest highway, to commemorate the Floyd anniversary, bring awareness to police shootings and condemn racialized violence.
This was the 104th Sunday in a row that a group has gathered at the roundabout, at the intersection of routes 15 and 108. They have endured the brutal heat of summer and the bone chilling winds of winter while invoking waves and honks of support from passing drivers and been confronted with anger, threats and vicious language as well.
The protest started after an area resident and volunteer with various community groups, L.N. Bethea, took action in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“Right after George Floyd died, I was over on Main Street, and someone pulled over and was just weeping. He said, ‘We have to do something.’ The first Sunday afterwards, the protest was just supposed to be three of us. Then the next week, it was 50. Then we had 137 people out here and they were all lined up,” Bethea said.
Over time, the large turnout immediately after Floyd’s death has dwindled greatly, but a stalwart core remains, turning out Sunday after Sunday between 1 and 2 p.m. to hold signs, wave on traffic and deliver a momentary reminder to those passing: “Black Lives Matter.”
“Everyone’s here for different reasons,” Bethea said. “I’m here for dialogue, even though a lot of people don’t seem to think it’s a problem in this area. We’ve had people point their fingers at me like it’s a gun, going around and around the roundabout, people yelling the n-word at me. People told us repeatedly that we aren’t allowed to have the flags, because what we’re out here for is not American. So, I just think that a conversation needs to be had.”
Though there have been hateful outbursts directed toward the group, there has also been an endless number of smiles and peace signs exchanged in solidarity. One winter Sunday, during a blizzard, a Black truck driver for a communications company stopped and spoke with the group, recounting how people treated him with fear when he entered their homes on the job. Seeing the roundabout protest was the only time he had felt seen since he crossed the state line.
“I think the challenge for white Vermonters is that it’s very easy to say that I believe in something, that I am not racist against people when you’ve never even met one,” Bethea said. “It’s really easy to say I’m all for it, but when you suddenly have a neighbor or someone is culturally very different from you, then you have to deal with the reality in front of you and you bring all the prejudices you didn’t know you had to the forefront.”
At this protest marking the second anniversary of Floyd’s death small American flags that lined the curb also bore the names of people who had been killed by the police in the last two years.
“People will say, ‘Why are you still here? They had a trial. They found (Chauvin) guilty.’ I mean, it’s nothing. What about Tamir Rice? His mother? Nothing happened for that child. Nothing. It’s frustrating. I’m extremely frustrated, sometimes angry,” Bethea said.
Dave Ransom, 88, and his wife Louise, 92, have attended roundabout protests nearly every Sunday, no matter the weather. A Waterville resident and member of Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, Ransom served in the Korean War and became active with Veterans for Peace during the Gulf War. His father was South African, and Ransom grew up close with the Zulu activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Albert Luthuli.
Though he may have grown up with a closer perspective on apartheid and race-based violence than some white Americans of his generation, Ransom called Floyd’s death a “wake up call” and was glad to see such a strong initial response to the event.
“It personally gratified me to think that there actually was a response that was long overdue,” he said. “It has helped me understand and I can talk more with my friends and acquaintances about the meaning of systemic challenges facing society.”
Karen Winslow, a Cambridge-based painter, has also turned out many a Sunday to participate in the roundabout protest along with her husband, Jack. She comes to the roundabout to protest the ongoing killing of Black people, both at the hands of the police and others, she said, pointing to the recent mass shooting in the heart of Buffalo’s Black community by an avowed white supremacist.
“This is a pretty white state,” she said. “People need to not be apathetic. You have to make some sort of a stand. Otherwise, this is just going to keep continuing.”
Peoples Academy students memorialize, honor victims of police violence
Students at Peoples Academy staged school-sanctioned walkouts last Friday to commemorate the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, an event that was organized by the schools’ racial equity clubs.
After marching down Copley Avenue and collecting the cardboard signs bearing the names of those killed by police, Peoples Academy students gathered in a circle on the green across from the Civil War monument where junior Anna Isselhardt gave a statement memorializing Floyd’s death and honoring victims of police violence.
Students then knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the duration of time Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.
School walkouts
Students at Peoples Academy and Stowe High School also staged school-sanctioned walkouts last Friday to commemorate the second anniversary of Floyd’s death, an event that was organized by the schools’ racial equity clubs.
Stowe students assembled in an adjacent field to acknowledge the hundreds of Black people killed by police each year as well as the violence of the recent school shooting in Uvalde and the racially motivated killings in Buffalo.
“We hope to continue these walkouts annually in order to remind Stowe students of the extreme impact police brutality has on people of color within our communities,” said Astrid Young, a member of Stowe High School’s racial equity alliance club for humanity.
Isselhardt was just 14 years old when Floyd was murdered. Two years later, she feels more strongly than ever that white Vermonters have a responsibility to continue the discussion around racism and police violence.
“When authority figures are murdering people, and you’re growing up seeing the people that you’re supposed to respect are going to be policing you and you’re seeing violence, then it becomes ingrained in society that it’s OK and it’s normalized. I think that’s a horrible way to grow up,” she said.
Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park led a walkout Tuesday to protest recent mass killings, and a group of Lamoille Union students protested Friday about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
