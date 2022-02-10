Gary Nolan

Age: 74
Day job: Semi retired and owner of G Nolan Consulting LLC.
Other boards: Chair of Morristown Development Review Board.
• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?
I feel the three most important issues facing Morristown as a whole are keeping property taxes as low as possible while maintaining a level funded budget and giving the taxpayers the infrastructure we have at present while taking steps to improve upon it. Keep working on obtaining our downtown designation. This will allow us to unlock opportunities to attract new businesses while making our downtown more vibrant and at the same time making it more user- and pedestrian-friendly. I also don’t want to forget about our large businesses on the north end and possibly in the new airport industrial zone. We are fortunate to have several large employers in our small town and we must do what is necessary to keep them from looking elsewhere. These include our world-famous breweries, which attract many tourists to our area.
• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
We, as a town, especially in the Village, have seen an accelerated rate of growth in the past couple of years. Studies have indicated that the town needs to produce approximately one hundred new units per year to stay even. I believe we are experiencing some catch up, and I also believe it will level off in future years. This will be dictated by the high-density areas, as designated by the planning council, which will eventually become filled up. The in-fill in the village area is what most planning agencies prefer, as it allows more people to be within walking distance of the services. This, in turn, helps to keep our downtown vibrant. So, my short answer is yes. I believe the current pace is appropriate, as I am sure it will slow in the future. The planning council has done an admirable job in designating the appropriate areas as high density.
• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board more responsible for the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?
I voted in favor of the town administrator form of government for the exact reason you mention — to allow the selectboard more control, as opposed to the manager option. These are two entirely different forms of government, which the board researched fully before advocating for our present form of leadership.
• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?
I agree that in the not-too-distant past there have been concerns by some that government has not been transparent. I have only been on the board now for two years but have certainly not seen any decision or issues that have been instituted behind closed doors. As a matter of fact, quite the opposite. All decisions or votes are made in open session. Especially with the advent of Zoom capabilities, all meetings of the selectboard can be attended from home or on your phone, as well as being able to be viewed in their entirety on YouTube. All meeting schedules are posted in more venues than required by statute. The board has heard the concerns of our constituents and are in the process of noticing our meetings in even more forums and places as well as updating Zoom capabilities. We are aware that sometimes it is difficult, at best, to participate in this manner. I, for one, relish the fact that more people seem to be getting more interested in town politics. The more information we can gather, the more informed decisions we can make in the best interests of our town.
• Do you think that Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments, and do away with the village trustees structure?
I would not, at this time, be in favor of town and village entities merging.
