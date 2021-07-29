Morrisville funeral director Mark Faith has had his license reinstated after a three-month suspension stemming from incidents where he swapped the cremated remains of dead people on two separate occasions.

Faith said this week his license was reinstated July 15, but he was unwilling to comment on the ordeal, even as some people say he was not forthcoming about his suspension when they called during that three-and-a-half-month period.

“I don’t want to give you much information, but I am back working,” Faith said. “I do have my license back, and that’s all I’m going to tell you.”

Investigation

Faith was accused of swapping the cremated remains of dead people on two occasions last year, once in January 2020 and once in late fall.

In the latter case, Hyde Park resident Deanna French’s remains were reportedly swapped with that of another, unnamed person. French’s daughter, Deb French, said she didn’t find out in February about the mistake, and that was after she had already placed a portion of the other person’s remains into a sealed locket, and after the family displayed the urn containing what they thought were Deanna’s remains under the Christmas tree and at a January party for Deanna’s great-granddaughters.

“So, mom was there for the birthday balloons and all this stuff and it wasn’t mom at all,” Deb French said in an interview in April, two weeks after Faith’s license was suspended. “This woman was really being cared for and loved and looked at every day. We’d kiss our fingers and touch her urn. And it wasn’t mom. It was this other lady.”

French’s complaint spurred an investigation by the Office of Professional Regulation, a branch of the Vermont Secretary of State’s office responsible for overseeing funeral services. An investigator visited Faith Funeral Home on March 4, after giving 24 hours’ notice, and found Faith’s business office “in a state of extreme disorganization,” with 30-35 boxes of cremated remains stacked outside the office.

The investigator deemed the funeral home’s system for organizing client files and documentation “was not adequate.” Even though the investigator gave Faith notice prior to the visit that he needed to provide client files for both deceased people, he could only find one of them.

The investigator said Faith attributed the errors to “working by himself and being overwhelmed with work as a sole proprietor.” He admitted he needs additional help at the funeral home.

Faith’s licenses — both for him and the funeral home — were suspended March 29, after a contested suspension hearing.

Getting reinstated

According to the regulators’ order, while his licenses were suspended, Faith improved record keeping and tracking of remains; cleaned up the offices and organized paperwork; created a shelving area in the office for boxes of remains; and created a log identifying the deceased person, their cremation certification number, date of receipt, storage location and release date.

He has also since passed the National Funeral Directors Association Cremation Certification Program as part of improving his practices.

Faith’s license reinstatement comes with several conditions he must abide by for at least the next two years, and he and the funeral home will be subject to random inspections by the Office of Professional Regulation.

• Faith is prohibited from practicing more than 40 hours a week, for himself or any other service, whether in his capacity as funeral director or embalmer, removing or transporting bodies or remains, or communicating with clients. As part of this condition, Faith must arrange to have an on-call person licensed to remove bodies in conjunction with that 40-hour weekly work limit.

• Within 90 days of his license reinstatement, he must complete six hours of pre-approved courses, which will include education on stress management, communications with families and business practices. An assigned case manager has to approve of the courses, and this required coursework cannot also count toward any continuing education requirements of licensure.

• Faith is required to arrange “general supervision” of his and the funeral home’s practice by an independent pre-approved funeral director in good standing with at least 10 years of licensed experience, at his own expense. The supervisor will be required to meet weekly with Faith and do a weekly walk through of the entire funeral home, and report back to the Office of Professional Regulation any issues and concerns.

The supervisor will conduct a monthly audit of five client files and cremated remains, selected at random. After six months of compliance, Faith can petition to reduce the number of audits to 10 per quarter.

• Faith must bring on a person — again, pre-approved by the state — to work at least eight hours a week to help with administrative tasks such as filing paperwork, answering phones and office organization.

Faith refused to answer questions about these conditions, hanging up the phone multiple times when reached this week. He did not reply to emailed questions.

Lack of communication

At least two people say they were not told by Faith nor by Dian Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick — Faith’s designee during his suspension — that the Morrisville funeral home and its director had been suspended.

Neil Stoddard, who lives in California, but whose mother, Kathleen June Ellsworth, grew up in Stowe, said his mother died in 2016 and his father died last September. Stoddard said both had been cremated and it was their wish to have their remains combined and then divided between two final resting spots, one in Cohasset, Mass., and one in Stowe.

Stoddard said he got his father’s death certificate from Faith in October and the family planned to have an interment in Vermont in early June. But when he started calling Faith Funeral Home this spring, he said he only got the answering machine, and there was no indication that the funeral home’s license had been suspended.

On June 4, Stoddard said, Faith called him back but was “unresponsive and belligerent.” He said he couldn’t facilitate the burial but didn’t say why, although he did indicate the remains were safe.

“He said he has stuff he needs to do, and the entire time he never disclosed he had his license suspended,” Stoddard said in an interview in June. “I don’t want to bash him, but he has not been forthcoming, which is bad business.”

Faith denied that interaction happened.

Stoddard said he only found out about Faith’s license suspension after talking to Morristown police and then reading about it in the newspaper.

Ultimately, Stoddard got in touch with desGroseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick, which “went out of their way” to make sure his parents were interred June 10 in Stowe, at Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe, three days short of what would have been his mother’s 96th birthday.

Also in June, Heather Ritter, a New Hampshire resident who was responsible for carrying out her uncle’s funeral services, discovered her uncle’s body was not at Faith Funeral Home, as had been arranged, but had been taken to Northern Vermont Funeral Service.

Ritter said she received a message from Holcomb that her funeral home had the body, but “there was nothing in the message to suggest Mark Faith had lost his license.”

She said she had previously made arrangements with Faith in March — Ritter’s uncle had a terminal disease and had entered end-of-life care.

Ritter said she was able to get another funeral home in Bennington, closer to her home, to come and get her uncle’s body and handle the funeral services, with a lawyer’s help. She said Holcomb never told her about Faith’s license suspension.

Holcomb said this week that wasn’t true and declined to comment further other than to say she is no longer filling in for Faith and wishes him well.

As for Stoddard, he said even though it took longer to get his father’s and mother’s remains arranged for burial than he and his family had anticipated, they were able to pull it off on the arranged date.

“Their wishes have been met and the entire story of their lives have been completed,” he said.