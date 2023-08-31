Jeffersonville War Memorial

B.C. Hawley and Professor Ilsely stand before the uncarved boulder that would become the Jeffersonville War Memorial in an image published in Winona Noble’s “The History of Cambridge, Vermont,” first published in 1976.

 Courtesy photo

A fundraiser to restore a war veterans memorial carved into a massive boulder in Jeffersonville has met its goal, and a newly restored monument is set to be unveiled in time for Veterans Day.

A fundraising campaign to restore the Jeffersonville War Memorial ahead of the centennial celebration of its initial 1923 dedication was led by Charlie Guyette, member of the Cambridge Selectboard and local American Legion commander. The campaign raised the $1,700 needed for a restoration job by Champlain Monuments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.