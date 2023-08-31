A fundraiser to restore a war veterans memorial carved into a massive boulder in Jeffersonville has met its goal, and a newly restored monument is set to be unveiled in time for Veterans Day.
A fundraising campaign to restore the Jeffersonville War Memorial ahead of the centennial celebration of its initial 1923 dedication was led by Charlie Guyette, member of the Cambridge Selectboard and local American Legion commander. The campaign raised the $1,700 needed for a restoration job by Champlain Monuments.
Guyette said that small donations, with some larger contributions from people like Three Mountain Roofing owner Lee Anderson, helped cover the cost of a complete cleaning of the boulder surface and other minor repairs.
“I was looking at it this year on Memorial Day and noticed cracks and holes, like it just needed some TLC,” Guyette said.
Dedicated to the World War I war dead with names of veterans added after World War II, the memorial was designed by Harvey Varnum, engineer and founder of the Rock of Ages granite quarries in Barre. Varnum built many of the most visible and important infrastructure and landmarks found in the village today.
He lost his own son, Guy, in what was then called The Great War, and he and his wife, Abbie, also planted maple trees along Maple Street in Jeffersonville, some of which still stand today, according to Cambridge historian April Tuck.
According to a memorial written by Mabel Hawley shortly after the monument’s dedication and collected in Winona Noble’s 1976 “The History of Cambridge, Vermont,” the boulder had been a landmark of the area “through eons of time” and the carving of the monument by “skilled workmen from the quarries at Barre” revealed “wonderful tracings of rock formations.”
The project cost the town of Cambridge $2,500, according to Hawley, or just over $41,000 in today’s money, an amount that was drawn from surplus funds from the town’s “War Chest” and from popular subscription, as fundraising was once called.
Guyette said he has been fielding outreach from families whose relatives’ names are on the monument, and he is looking to collect more. One veteran named on the monument, Charles Powell, Jr., died at the Battle of Iwo Jima and was buried in South Cambridge Cemetery with much fanfare.
Those with information and photographs regarding veterans named on the Jeffersonville War Memorial’s plaque are invited to reach out to this newspaper or the American Legion prior to Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.