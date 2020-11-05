The Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program provides eligible Vermont households with a credit to assist with internet service.
Residential account holders who have suffered an economic hardship due to COVID-19 and require high-speed internet services for a qualifying need or who purchased extra cell phone data to improve connectivity may receive a temporary credit of up to $40 per month toward an internet service subscription.
Applicants must attest to needing an internet for remote work, distance learning or telehealth services.
Payments under the program can be applied retroactively to March 1 (for already-established accounts), through Dec. 20. Apply before Nov. 30; grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out or the program ends in December.
First, register at vermont.force.com/economicrecovery/s/dps-register?covid=false.
You’ll need to provide the account number, service address and the account holder’s name in order to apply, and upload a copy of the bill in the online application.
Once application is complete, check your email inbox (and junk mail) for your user login and password so you can keep track of your application going forward. Keep in mind this may take several minutes.
Funds for this program were made available from the federal CARES Act and made available through the Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Questions? Call your internet service provider for more information or the Department of
Public Service at 800-622-4496 or psd.consumer@vermont.gov.
