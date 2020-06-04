For the first time in more than a decade, the Republican and Democratic parties have fielded candidates to challenge the incumbents in nearly every local district in the Vermont House of Representatives.

There won’t be much of a primary election in August, since no one from the same party is competing against another, but come November, the fight cards in nine of the 10 Lamoille County towns will be full.

A race in Stowe

In Stowe, Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann will, for only the second time in her 14 years in the Statehouse, face an opponent who declared she was running in advance of the primary.

Democrat Jo Sabel Courtney is challenging Scheuermann.

Although Scheuermann had a race in 2018, her opponent, Marina Meerburg, never registered as a candidate, instead earning a write-in nomination in the August primary.

Courtney, a Vermont delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, is the first Democrat to actually file since 2006, when Scheuermann edged Cam Page to win her first term in the House.

Over for Hill

Rep. Matt Hill, D-Wolcott, has decided not to run again this session. He says it’s become too difficult to juggle his Legislative duties and actually make a living in his other jobs.

In a heartfelt letter this week, Hill, a graduate of Johnson State College, said he had decided to step down before the imbroglio over the future of Vermont State Colleges.

The county Democratic committee put up Kate Donnally, a Hyde Park resident, as its candidate to succeed Hill in the district that covers Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott.

Hill’s district partner, Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, is running for his third term — he and Hill were both elected for the first time in 2016.

Grand Old Party

The Republican Party has a slate of Lamoille County newcomers vying for the House, one for each available seat, the same as the incumbent Democrats they will run against.

In Lamoille-2, a two-seat district that covers Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott, Republicans Richard Bailey and Shayne Spence will take on incumbent Noyes and newcomer Donnally.

Ferron Wambold, a Cambridge Republican in her first run for the Legislature, will take on Democrat Lucy Rogers of Waterville for the Lamoille-3 district, which represents their two towns. Rogers is in her first term.

In the Lamoille-Washington district, which covers Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury, Republicans Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, both of Morristown, are running against incumbent Democrats David Yacovone of Morristown and Avram Patt of Worcester.

Republican Rep. Mark Higley of Lowell is unopposed for a seventh term representing the Lamoille County town of Eden and the Orleans County town of Lowell.

Also unopposed is Sen. Rich Westman, the long-serving Cambridge lawmaker who is listed in the Legislature as a Republican but has often snagged enough write-in votes in the primary to become the Democratic nominee, too, in November.