A woman injured when a tree fell on her during a Nov. 1 windstorm is recovering at a Boston rehabilitative hospital, “working insanely hard to regain movement,” according to the organizer of a fundraiser aimed at easing the financial burden.
Morristown resident Mariah Mitchell, a teacher at Mountain Village School in Stowe — where the accident happened — and a Morristown firefighter, was taken to the hospital Nov. 1 in critical condition. The fundraiser, at gofundme.com/f/mariah-mitchellaccident-expenses, had raised $1,695 toward an $1,800 goal as of press time.
According to fundraiser organizer Hallie VanCor, Mitchell suffered a broken lumbar spine, pelvic bone and ribs and lacerated kidneys. She has had multiple surgeries.
In a Dec. 2 update, VanCor wrote that Mitchell has been doing physical and occupational therapy nearly every day in Boston.
“Her progress in the last week has been significant and definitely improving,” VanCor wrote. “Her body is still in the early stages of healing and every day brings new challenges she must face.”
Friends and family are continuing to visit Mitchell in Boston, and on Sunday she even received a surprise visit from members of the Boston Fire Department’s Engine 50, who according to Mitchell’s Facebook drove the truck to the rehab hospital to see her and tell her “we are all one big family.”
Mitchell’s constant companion during her recovery and rehab has been her mother, Tammy Mitchell. In another Facebook post on Dec. 3, Mitchell stated that doctors are estimating she will be in rehab until Dec. 20, and asked people to continue contributing to the meal train in order to help her mother stay by her side in Boston through the end of the month.
The meal train for Mitchell’s mother, Tammy, can be found at bit.ly/mitchellmealtrain.