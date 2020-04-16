Bernie Juskiewicz, who died of the coronavirus last week, left an indelible mark on the town of Cambridge. He was a town official, a state legislator and a community leader.

Here are remembrances from people who knew him.

Gov. Phil Scott

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former state representative and UVM trustee Bernie Juskiewicz.

Bernie served the people of Cambridge and Waterville with distinction in the House of Representatives, always placing their interests first. I had the privilege of working with him during his time in the Legislature and saw firsthand just how committed he was to his community.

Although this terrible new disease took Bernie from us, the impact of his service will live on. My heart goes out to Suzan and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

I ordered the Vermont state flag to fly at half-staff Monday, April 13, in his honor.

State Sen. Rich Westman

R-Cambridge

I’ve known Bernie and Sue for all of my adult life, living in the white house on the right up the hill on North Cambridge Road.

Some couples seem like two individuals, but others, like Bernie and Sue, are thought of as more of a single unit, even though each has always been a strong individual.

Bernie held many, many, many positions and offices in town while working at IBM. Sue taught school in Fairfax and was active in the library. Both went to and were active in the Catholic Church. They were a single team raising a family. That’s why my first thought, when I heard the news, was: My heart goes out to Sue.

Bernie served our community in tons of ways. For years on the elementary school board, the Lamoille Union School Board, on the select board and as chair of the town finance committee, to name a few. When he ran for and was elected to the Legislature, the expertise he took with him was grounded in his service to the town.

In this day and age, when most people who run for the Legislature — and yes, even here in Vermont — tie themselves to powerful interest groups to get elected, Bernie came from a different place. He came from a place grounded in the town he called home.

Those interest groups, which are now very successful, for the most part are “single-issue groups.” They have become very successful at raising money and activating lists of people to get people elected.

But Bernie bucked that trend. These groups are, in my view, what has led to government that is unbalanced and not centered on our communities. It’s a politics that is unhealthy for balanced government because no one issue can be viewed in isolation. Bernie, in his community and in the Legislature, had the long view of service to our town. It was a service not beholden to any outside interest group, but a service that was centered in long service to the community he came from.

Bernie and Sue moved to Barre into a smaller condo to be closer to their daughter in the last year or so, but in many ways their hearts and connections can be felt in Cambridge. That’s why as word spread of his passing, a number of his lawn signs from his time in the Legislature here began to show up around our neighborhood in memory of his commitment to the place.

Shap Smith

Morristown, former speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives

Bernie always asked about my family. It wasn’t a generic ask, either. He knew the kids’ names. He referred to (my wife) Melissa as Doc. He’d see Eli’s cross-country results in the paper and when I saw him next, he’d say, “Eli had a nice race.” He texted right after PA won the state championship to congratulate him. He asked about Mia’s musicals and how she was enjoying high school. He’d ask, “How’s the Doc?”

After she was diagnosed with cancer, he’d check in about her treatment and even years later he always wanted to know about her health and how her work was going. He urged me to run for the UVM Board and mentored me once I was elected. Bernie had a great sense of humor, an easy smile and an insatiable interest in people and their day-to-day lives. He was a politician who did not let politics interfere with his personal relationships. We will all miss him.

Rep. Heidi Scheuermann

R-Stowe

For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Bernie, you missed out on somebody truly special. It was my honor to serve with him in the Vermont House for six years as the only two Republicans in the Lamoille County delegation, but an even greater pleasure to get to know him as a dear friend. While occasionally, Bernie and I would spar on a few issues ourselves, his sincere warmth, his sense of humor, and our shared concern about Lamoille County and Vermont were the ties that bound us. It was an honor to know him, to laugh with him, to spar with him, and to fight alongside him for issues important to our region and our state. I will miss him.

Rep. Lucy Rogers

D-Waterville

As we all know, Bernie J wore many hats in Cambridge. He was particularly proud of representing us in the Vermont Legislature. Bernie joined a long tradition of legislative service, and history will remember him as an integral part of Cambridge’s representation in state government.

People from all corners of the Statehouse community are grieving Bernie’s death right now, which says a lot about who he was as a person.

Don Lange

Former Cambridge Elementary School principal

I first met in Bernie and Suzan in 1979 during an open house at Cambridge Elementary School. I became better acquainted with Bernie through sports, as we both coached local youth teams.

Bernie’s contributions to Cambridge are numerous, but I want to share a story about an activity that Bernie introduced to Cambridge Elementary School.

During the fall of the 1982-83 school year, Bernie pitched to me the idea of a sixth-grade trip to Boston for four or five days. His vision was, in addition to visiting the historical sites and museums, he wanted to provide our students with life experiences in Boston. These experiences would include walking the Freedom Trail, visiting Boston Common, dining at Durgin Park, riding the subway, staying at a college, visiting Quincy Market and the North End, and of course attending a Red Sox game featuring a guided tour of Fenway Park by Bernie.

Bernie met with the sixth-grade students and parents to share his idea: everyone jumped on board and we had a plan. This was quite a project taking 30-plus students and almost 20 parents to Boston for four days and three nights.

Every morning we would load the bus and hit the road with Bernie as the tour guide, standing in the bus stairwell with a map of Boston in his hand. As we proceeded, he would be barking instructions to the bus driver and checking the map. It was great entertainment.

It wasn’t so great when he handed the map to me so he could focus on the traffic. Then he was barking at the driver and me, but we always reached our destination. We came to expect there would be excitement once we boarded the bus. At the end of the trip, we all were exhausted but our tour guide got us home.

I truly believe if you asked former Cambridge students what was the high point of their sixth-grade year it would be the Boston trip.

Bernie meant a lot to the town of Cambridge and his legacy will live on. We will miss him dearly but he will always be in our hearts.

Adam Howard

Editor-in-chief of Height of Land Publications

“Stanley, you’re a bum!” I’ll never forget watching Bernie Juskiewicz cup his hands to his mouth and holler those words at Fenway Park in 1986 on our sixth-grade class trip. Wasn’t Bob on our side, Mr. J?

It did make me feel a little better about the same man yelling from the dugout at me to stop picking my nose in right field behind the Health Center in Cambridge. At the time, all of the adult males in my life were that reticent, old-Vermont type. Bernie, from Massachusetts himself, was not that. He was different.

Maybe that’s why I was so drawn to him. Maybe that’s why the thinking and action he brought to what was then still a small dairy town were so important. I hope what this place brought to him was just as much so. Maybe that’s why it’s so very tough to lose him.

Katherine Quimby

Cambridge, News & Citizen columnist

When I remember Bernie, it will be standing in the lobby of the Cambridge Post Office, finger and thumb joined together, brow unfurrowing after his thoughts gathered, saying, “Here’s the thing, Kathy…”

The topic might be local education or the town budget, or a new initiative at UVM, where he was on the board and where I had once worked (Bernie’s memory retained information like that). Whatever “the thing” was, it would be well-reasoned and clearly expressed, qualities I first came to appreciate when I was a reporter.

Bernie grew from a reliable, trusted source of information to someone I admired when he asked his constituents for their views and voted accordingly. The world could use more like him, not one fewer.

Our parting words at the post office were always, “Good to see you.” “You, too.” I always felt he meant them. I certainly did and am sad they’ll be said no more.