In a lawsuit brought against the village of Hyde Park by Lamoille County taxpayers over water and wastewater rates, a mysterious class of five water users emerged who were allowed to turn their spigots on for free.
This group, called Godin & Free by the utility, stood in stark contrast to the governmental/public 1 class that includes the courthouse and Hyde Park Elementary School, whose water bills increased nearly 10,000 percent after the rate structure changed in September 2020.
The lawsuit claims that the village is unfairly passing off the cost of infrastructure upgrades to county taxpayers.
The courthouse, school and other similar buildings went from paying a fixed service rate of $15 per month to $1,417.50 per month.
Who exactly comprised the Godin & Free list went undisclosed even to the plaintiffs, though it was identified in an Economic and Policy Resources report as a class receiving free water. The Vermont Bond Bank, which issued the $4.9 million bond for the village’s infrastructure upgrade, does not allow a “free water” classification.
But in the end, it turns out that the Godin & Free designation was mostly a way for the village to avoid charging itself for water and wastewater services.
The News & Citizen filed a public records request to force the village utility to reveal the identities of its Godin & Free customers.
While the village’s legal counsel, Will Grigas of Stackpole & French, said the documents were exempt from public disclosure because the village is being sued, he decided to release them anyway.
One of the five exempt customers is the town of Hyde Park. The village, which rents space in a building owned by the town, covers the expense of water and wastewater under its lease, essentially not charging itself or the town for the cost of those utilities.
The village also doesn’t charge itself for the water used at a utilities warehouse on Church Street and did not charge the town garage for water, but that changed in January.
The town also exempted an unidentified landowner who provided an easement for a water main. Grigas said a meter read monthly has recorded zero consumption for many years.
The Lanpher Memorial Library was also a part of the Godin & Free designation, but that changed in August 2021 when it began paying for water use.
The library is now classified in the governmental/public 2 class, which pays a fixed service rate of $125 a month, a higher rate than any of the residential users in the village pay but far less than the rate now charged to buildings like the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.