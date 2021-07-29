After a management crisis that resulted in a nearly full turnover of the library board of directors and the exodus of all the library’s employees, leadership at the Varnum Memorial Library claims to be headed in the right direction, even as former employees continue to castigate recent decision making.

At a meeting of the Cambridge Selectboard last Tuesday, Krista Huling, the chair of the Varnum Library board who has presided over a seismic change to the historic library, took a seat at the long table with selectboard members to walk them through two summary reports that detailed the alleged ills discovered when she took the helm and the new board’s ongoing progress.

Watching in the offing were curious Cambridge citizens, members of the Crescendo Club — the organization that has, for over a century, fundraised and directed library services in Cambridge and built the Varnum Library in the 1930s — and a representative of a group of former library employees voicing concerns and offering criticisms even as the changes made at the library appear irrevocable.

Diagnosis

In her summary of the Varnum Memorial Assessment Report, Huling expanded on claims made in a News & Citizen article from May and made a case for the ongoing reorganization of the library as a painful but necessary initiative to ensure the library’s future.

According to the board, and its investigation conducted from January to May of this year, physical disrepair to the library building, unsound financial practices and unjustifiable employee expenses had resulted in mismanagement and questionable use of library funds.

The report alleged that library staff worked 40 hours a week while the library was only open to the public for 27 hours a week, and that was before staff hours at one point increased to 55.5 hours a week. Staff said this was to allow for programming development, but the report alleges it was never approved by the library board.

No controls were in place to track how employees were spending paid hours at the library.

The report also alleged general mismanagement of the library’s collection. It accused former staff of putting a great deal of effort into developing a children’s book collection at the neglect of books for adults. The library’s Vermont Collection, which contained numerous rare and valuable books, was dismantled to free up storage space.

According to Huling’s report, Varnum Library finances were in disarray. Though managed by Wanda Cochran and Heather McFarlane of Cochran Accounting, Cochran was a board member as well, creating a conflict of interest, though she tried to relinquish certain responsibilities to reduce this conflict.

Money received through grants was not adequately tracked or reported upon.

The report takes specific aim at former library director Christy Liddy. Though not named, the report said the library director, which was intended to be a 24 hour per week position, was reduced to 10 hours a week in 2020 for personal reasons without any notice given to the library board, leaving many administrative responsibilities to be assumed by other staff members.

The report also alleged that Liddy maintained a combative and absentee relationship with the town selectboard, having neglected to show up in person to present a budget to the selectboard for the last three years and provided no collateral materials to help guide the finance committee through the budgetary process.

The library’s PayPal account, through which donations were accepted, was maintained by Liddy, who made personal purchases using the account and only repaid the library after Cochran and McFarlane discovered the purchases.

Liddy did not respond to a request for an interview for this article.

Finally, the library itself, though infrequently used during the pandemic, was found to have not been cleaned in an entire year and many aspects of the physical building had fallen into disrepair.

Treatment

Facing the ills outlined in the first report summary, Huling provided the selectboard with the Varnum Memorial Library Progress Report, completed in June and presented last week.

The report claimed that ongoing attempts to reinvigorate the Crescendo Club were successful, going from just three to now 20 members, and public outreach attempts were still in progress. A survey is in the works to gather public feedback on the library and what services Cambridge residents would like to see it provide.

Though a former library board member attending the selectboard meeting disputed the claim, Huling said the Cambridge Area Rotary had been pushed away by previous boards, but was now welcomed back, and that they had donated time and money to repair damaged parts of the library.

All the Varnum’s volunteers had resigned, but the progress report claimed many potential volunteers had stopped to offer their services and a list assigning them to needs was being considered.

In the conclusion of the assessment report, Huling and the board decided that Liddy did not “possess the level of skill necessary to be an effective manager/administrator.”

The report recommended she be offered three different options for staying on with the library, all of which involved reduced hours and potentially reduced responsibilities.

Huling and Carol Plante, the only one who remained from the previous library board, met with Liddy privately. Instead of taking a reduced role, Liddy quit and shared “portions of the conversation with others who posted the information on social media” instead, according to the progress report.

With Liddy out in March, Cari Varner, the former children’s librarian, resigned in April. zThough the progress report does not indicate the reason Varner gave the board, Huling said in a previous interview and the assessment report indicates that she had been “paid by the Varnum to read to her child’s class in Morrisville,” an activity the board saw as improper.

Varner did not respond to a request for an interview for this article.

The remaining librarian and library clerk resigned in May. An interim clerk has staffed the library since these departures and Huling indicated at the selectboard meeting that the board had job offers out to a new librarian and assistant librarian.

Ongoing criticism

After Huling walked the selectboard through the two reports, former Varnum library clerk Patty Genadio read an emotionally charged statement, airing grievances and launching criticism at Huling and the new board. The statement was signed by Liddy, Varner and other former staff members as well.

“We resigned because of the toxic work environment created by this board and because of our fundamental differences with this board and its actions. In just three and a half months, this board lost eight dedicated library workers, a team that had worked together and served our community together for years, a team that could no longer in good conscience continue to serve under this board,” the statement said.

The statement also claimed the Varnum board had been stonewalling the Vermont Department of Libraries and keeping department representatives from attending the library’s board meetings.

Huling denied this claim, saying the department was working with the board as they hired a new librarian. The department confirmed that they had been communicating with a Varnum board representative but had not been asked to provide any training.

In the statement, former library employees also spoke out against the board’s decision to replace the library director and youth services librarian with two more general librarian positions and that pivotal decision-making was being done by Huling and others with no library sciences background.

“The board of directors has always hired staff and managed them like a school board that hires teachers. Many school boards are run by people that are not educators. The board’s role is to not run the day-to-day operations of the library, but to hire and oversee the staff that does. The board sets the vision, while the librarian puts that into practice,” Huling said.

State librarian Jason Broughton said that while the department recommends a library have a trained librarian, administrative duties don’t always require a background in library science and the department can provide certification for library administrators.

Genadio also took her personal criticism of the board to social media after her departure from the library.

“The public has a right to know what’s going on at their library. Our wonderful patrons have been incredibly supportive of the library staff and volunteers, and they’re the reason that I lasted as long as I did,” Genadio said in a social media post, “but I was concerned that my continued employment at the Varnum would give validation to the board and their management of our library. This concern was a major factor in my decision to resign.”

Genadio said that after an unidentified colleague resigned in April, the colleague arrived at the Varnum for her last week of work to find two members of the board inside who then asked her for her keys and escorted from the building. This incident and a feeling that she was unable to be heard by the board contributed to pushing Genadio out.

“I could no longer in good conscience continue to work for an organization that continues to make decisions that I believe are contrary to the best interests of our library and our community, decisions that I believe threaten the long-term viability of the Varnum,” she said.

Genadio declined a request for an interview for this article, stating that she felt a May article concerning the turbulence at the Varnum gave “undue weight to the assertions made by the Varnum board, gave too little weight and space in the article to the statement given to you by my two colleagues and accepted too many of the assertions made by the Varnum board as fact.”

At the selectboard meeting, Huling acknowledged that dealing with the reaction of the former employees to her and the board’s effort to clean up the Varnum had been difficult.

“We have been dragged through the mud, on social media and on Front Porch Forum. When we asked for things, we were told we’re micromanagers. The hardest part of this job that was given to us was the financial disarray. There was no accountability and accountability is hard. If there’s no accountability, and all of a sudden there’s accountability, that’s tough. It’s tough to be the one giving accountability and then it’s tough to be dragged through the mud for it on many levels,” Huling said.

The future Varnum

One thing Huling and Genadio can both agree on: the Varnum Memorial Library is severely underfunded.

Huling initially took on the job of Varnum reform after seeing how little money the selectboard had been allocating to the library. The statement from Genadio and former library members claimed their jobs were made extremely difficult by the lack of funding.

The Varnum is an incorporated library, a unique hybrid public-private model partially funded by the town of Cambridge and by private money raised by the Crescendo Club and overseen by the library’s board of directors.

Still, the amount of funding the Varnum receives compared to other fully municipal libraries in towns comparable in size to Cambridge is considered by some as too low.

For comparison, nearby Johnson allocated approximately $133,000 to their library for the 2021 fiscal year, raising spending from 2020. Cambridge allocated a mere $40,000 in 2021, the majority of the Varnum’s approximately $79,000 in total revenue. This amount was $20,000 less than what the town had provided the library in 2020.

At the selectboard meeting, board chair and the board’s library liaison Courtney Leitz said she would support increasing the Varnum’s budget, provided its progress continued to trend in the right direction. Board member Larry Wyckoff also said he would support the increasing of the budget.

But the Varnum’s structure still leaves it uniquely vulnerable when its private sources of funding are disrupted or mismanaged. The most recent crisis raises the question of whether this hybrid model is in fact an outdated holdover from a different time overdue for change.

As part of an initiative included in a sweeping education bill passed by the Vermont Legislature earlier this year, the Vermont Department of Libraries will undertake an analysis of the state’s libraries and make recommendations regarding their function and structure in 2023.

The department will only be able to offer their recommendation, however. Ultimately, decisions about how a library is organized and funded is up to the selectboard and the town.

“We wholeheartedly believe in communities that have libraries,” Broughton said. “So that would be our bias. We want a healthy, sustainable, flourishing library for the community and those resources. But that is going to be left up to the town or community itself, on how they might see it operating, whether it be through a mix of public and private funds, fully public or even fully private.”

In the meantime, the department is unable to interfere in the Varnum’s business due to its incorporated status and can only provide services as requested, though it could potentially provide training for the board and employees along with other resources at little to no cost to the library.

According to Leitz, discussions have been had around a potentially municipal, fully town-funded Varnum, but the board has generally not supported the idea. While she’s in favor of providing significantly more funding for the library for the sake of stability, she still believes in the unique potential of a partially private town library.

“I think there’s some value in having your townspeople have some skin in the game, for lack of a better way to put it, to fund what they see as valuable and what they love,” she said. “So, if you could find a good balance between tax dollars and additional funding from people putting their money into an institution they feel is really serving them, I think that there are some real benefits to that.”