A Stowe man is suspected of setting his own Stagecoach Road rental house on fire last summer and taking out an insurance policy on the property just days before the blaze.
James “Ted” Colletti, 51, pleaded not guilty April 5 to first degree arson.
According to Morristown Police Department detective Chris Tetreault, the fire occurred in the early afternoon of Aug. 1, 2022, at 1236 Stagecoach Road in Morristown.
The Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office said Colletti had been out of the country for an extended time after the investigation wrapped last August, and he wasn’t cited until February, through his attorney.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before the house became engulfed and no one was injured. State fire investigators deemed the fire was set on purpose using flammable liquids.
After police arrived at the home to assist firefighters, they received a call from the father of one of the two tenants, saying they had video surveillance from inside the home that showed the owner, Colletti, lighting the fire.
The tenant’s father also told police that Colletti had texted him a photo of the house’s front door earlier that morning, just hours before the fire, which he found odd because they don’t typically talk “and to receive a picture of the door from him before the fire raised his suspicions.”
Tetreault said in his affidavit that he reviewed the video and saw a man — whom he later identified as Colletti by a tattoo on the man’s forearm — walk into the kitchen carrying a can of paint thinner in one hand and different can in the other hand.
The man can then be seen carrying what appeared to Tetreault to be a lighter. The man was out of view of the camera, but the recording device still picked up the sound of “liquid sloshing around and then two clicks — similar to lighting a lighter.”
Tetreault said the time stamp on the video showed the man entering the home at 12:51 p.m., and at 1:11, a still photo from the camera showed the kitchen full of smoke. The fire department received the call about the fire at 1:30 p.m.
According to Tetreault, Colletti arrived at the house later that day in his Maserati and told police he had been at the house earlier that day with a contractor to take photos of the home, which he was trying to sell.
He also told Tetreault that the two tenants were supposed to be out of the house because it was under contract to sell, and he was planning on suing them for previous damage to the home. One of the tenants said Colletti had previously given him permission to do some renovations.
Colletti read aloud to Tetreault a text he said he had sent to the tenants that read, in part, “you deserve whatever comes your way at this point and it won’t bother me whatsoever, you absolutely ruined my house and cost me so much money.”
The tenants, however, told police that Colletti had been having trouble selling it because it was not inspectable. They said they did not have renters’ insurance.
Colletti used to own snack bars in Stowe and Morristown and one of his Stagecoach Road neighbors told Tetreault that he had heard Colletti was having financial difficulties with the businesses, and he offered to sell his house for $225,000 to a previous tenant, who told police he “wouldn’t be surprised if Colletti burned it to try and get his money back.”
The day after the fire, police secured a search warrant for Colletti’s home in Stowe and pressed him about the paint cans and the lighter. He said he was moving the cans because his contractor said they were in a dangerous spot, next to a woodstove.
Tetreault said that, at one point, Colletti suspiciously closed the garage door. Police searched the garage and found an insurance policy to the Stagecoach Road home valued at $281,845. The policy was dated July 27, four days before the fire.
