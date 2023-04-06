J.B. and June McKinley

J.B. and June McKinley last summer on one of their many trips to Maine. J.B., former News & Citizen editor, died in March.

 Courtesy photo

J.B. McKinley saw countless obituaries come across his desk during his quarter century with the News & Citizen, but it’s unlikely he came across a sentence in any of them as fitting as the one shared this week by his son, Quentin.

“He was outside, reading a book, and he fell asleep in the sun,” Quentin said.

J.B. McKinley

J.B. McKinley jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Elmore during the Polar Splash.

