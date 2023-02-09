Two former Morristown residents have pleaded guilty to charges of neglect and Medicaid fraud after a 71-year-old woman died in their care after developing gangrenous bedsores.

On Jan. 19, Joshua Jones, 44, officially pleaded guilty to one count of felony neglect of a vulnerable adult and one count of felony Medicaid fraud. Britney Spaulding, 34, pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of misdemeanor neglect of a vulnerable adult and two counts of misdemeanor false pretenses.

