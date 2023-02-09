On Jan. 19, Joshua Jones, 44, officially pleaded guilty to one count of felony neglect of a vulnerable adult and one count of felony Medicaid fraud. Britney Spaulding, 34, pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of misdemeanor neglect of a vulnerable adult and two counts of misdemeanor false pretenses.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled, but Jones could face up to 25 years in prison and over $10,000 in fines while Spaulding could face up to several years in prison with several thousand dollars in fines.
The couple, who now live in Lynchburg, Va., but formerly lived and worked in Morristown, were arraigned in May 2021 by the Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit, a branch of the office that deals specifically with abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of people living in Vermont care facilities. The unit also investigates fraud in the state’s Medicaid program.
Both were initially charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult with serious bodily injury and Medicaid fraud.
Jones and Spaulding had been receiving payment from the Choices for Care waiver program to ostensibly provide care for the elderly woman who lived in their home and suffered from dementia, developmental delays and mobility issues.
The woman died in November 2020 after being taken to the hospital with bedsores that Jones claimed at the time not to have seen, despite the woman being found in an adult diaper and bed sheets soaked in urine by a hospice nurse.
The woman’s death was determined by autopsy to have been due to “septic shock due to necrotizing soft tissue infection due to prolonged immobility and neglect of care,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
A report from Adult Protective Services triggered a subsequent investigation from the attorney general’s office and Morristown Police Department. Another patient receiving care in the same home was removed after the investigation began.
According to police, a fall had immobilized the woman a month before her death, but the couple insisted on keeping the woman in their home even though Spaulding, the primary caregiver, was working a full-time job as a speech language aide at Stowe Middle School at the time.
The couple began caring for the woman and a second patient in their home after Spaulding’s father, David Spaulding, who owned and operated a care facility where the victim had lived for eight years, retired following the death of his wife.
Jones and Spaulding claimed in the police affidavit that they had not received adequate support from Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice or enough compensatory Medicaid funding. The home health agency declined to comment at the time of Jones and Spaulding’s arrest.
At the time of their arrest the couple claimed the woman had made a miraculous recovery and suddenly became mobile in the last two weeks of her life, a statement that medical experts found extremely difficult to believe given the condition of her wounds that ultimately led to her death.
