Though Democrat Katherine Sims and Republican Vicki Strong have legislated in tandem since 2020, the reapportionment of Vermont’s electoral map this year set the stage for a fierce showdown between an up-and-comer and a longtime representative for a single House seat.
Strong, who lives in Albany, has served what was formerly the two-seat district of Orleans-Caledonia since 2011. She’s a gold star mother and member of the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry. During the pandemic, she positioned herself as COVID-19 vaccine skeptic and has drawn support from those who oppose the codification of reproductive rights in the Vermont Constitution through Prop 5.
Sims, from Craftsbury, went to the Capitol alongside Strong in the lockdown-hobbled 2020 election, but in two short years has positioned herself as a advocate of the rural economy, championing measures such as rural broadband expansion. She sits on the House Committee on Energy and Technology and her victory could further solidify the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature.
Both Strong and Sims expressed support for single-representative districts when reapportionment talks began last year but had slightly differing visions for what that district would look like. The new Orleans-4 district retains the former district’s westernmost towns — Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover and Albany — while Sheffield, Wheelock and Barton have been sectioned off into a new Caledonia-3 district.
At first glance, the new demographics of the new district appear to favor the Democrat.
Strong won 30 percent of the Orleans-Caledonia vote in 2020, and Sims came in second with 27 percent of the vote. While Sims won Craftsbury and Greensboro, and the latter by a considerable margin, Strong took Albany, Sheffield and Barton, where she enjoyed a large base of support.
In the reapportionment process, all but one of Strong’s apparent strongholds was excised.
But Sims cautions against this interpretation since voters were allowed two votes in the old district, and many voters likely voted for both her and Strong. While she supported the Democrat-led reapportionment process, Sims pushed back on the idea that the goal was to bolster the party’s strength and instead about simple geography.
“I think the resounding message that we heard throughout that process with the seven towns was that the communities didn’t really feel like it was a logical grouping, given the realities on the ground,” said Sims. “Sheffield and Wheelock in particular are in a different county on the other side of a mountain. Those residents go to different schools, people read different papers, it's in a different Senate district, the list goes on.”
Presented with their new electoral reality, both candidates have been locked in a strongly contested campaign where the outcome is far from certain.
“I don’t think either of us have a sense of what’s going to happen,” Strong said. “We’re just getting our messages out there, each of us. Our philosophies, ideologies, what we’ve worked for and stood for, and we’ll see what the voters decide.”
New campaigns
With reduced territory to cover in their campaigns, Sims and Strong have taken markedly different approaches to voter outreach.
Sims, along with her supporters, has been knocking doors throughout the district to personally deliver her message to each individual constituent. She’s active on social media and been flooding mailboxes with flyers, with one Greensboro resident estimating he’s received three mailers from Sims for every one from Strong.
“For me, an important part of serving is not only being a strong advocate for my community at the table, but also hearing from voters throughout the session, and then taking time to report back regularly about what’s happening, how it impacts folks and how they can weigh in on what we’re doing throughout the session,” she said.
Strong, on the other hand, has been sticking with time-worn tactics. She’s a regular at the area transfer stations and at village block parties, showing a commitment to retail politics and public appearances in some towns that she may not have spent as much time in during the last election cycle.
“Over these last couple of months, I’ve really gotten to know these four towns a lot better, and been able to spend more time there,” Strong said. “That’s been a real big blessing, and I feel like I’ve done it. I feel like it’s been an opportunity to focus more closely on each individual community instead of being spread out so much.”
Despite the rural nature of the Northeast Kingdom district, both candidates have raised outsized sums in the fight for the Orleans-4 seat. Sims has raised $28,727 as of Oct. 15, with $23,244 raised from donations over $100 and $5,483 raised in donations under $100.
Her major donors include the Craftsbury-based tent producer Stout Tent, Vermont State Employees’ Association political action committee, the Vermont Public Interest Group, a progressive lobbying group, and the Vermont chapter of the National Educators Association.
Several individuals like Renee Rossi, a holistic medicine practitioner in Craftsbury, have also donated the individual donor maximum amount of $1,050.
Strong has raised $16,799 as of Oct. 15, $13,865 of which was raised in donations over $100 and $2,934 was raised in donations under $100.
She received over $3,000 across three individual maximum donations from Skip Vallee, the Bush-era ambassador to Slovenia and Vermont Republican power broker; Vallee donated the exact same amount in this fashion to Republicans across Vermont.
Strong also received $2,000 from the Orleans County Republican Party, the individual maximum from Lenore Broughton, a Burlington heiress and Republican bankroller, and over $2,000 in total from members of the Minneapolis-based, Greensboro property owning Slater family. Scott Slater is a vice president at Fidelity Investments and a conservative blogger.
As of Oct. 15, Sims had spent over $22,000 from her war chest, while Strong had spent nearly $8,000.
Battle lines
While differences on COVID-19 vaccinations and abortion separate them, both candidates believe the election will come down to the stark differences in the economic and policy visions for the Northeast Kingdom.
Strong sees herself as an outsider advocate in a Montpelier that she believes kowtows too closely to a Chittenden County agenda, that less government and not more policy and programs is the answer to the region’s housing, economic and labor troubles.
“The basic things we look to the government for, like infrastructure, those are what the government should stick with,” she said. “They’ve been infiltrating into our lives far too much, creating way too much bureaucracy and costing U.S. taxpayers way too much money.”
Sims sees a continued expansion of state programs as essential to addressing these challenges.
“I believe the policy work that we do in Montpelier really influences all of our day-to-day lives, and I believe that there is a strong and positive role that public policy can play in improving quality of life for all Vermonters,” she said. “Whether that’s in modernizing our infrastructure and investing in housing and broadband and cell service and water and sewer and transportation and infrastructure so that we can recruit, attract and retain residents or whether it’s supporting working families who are struggling to make ends meet.”
One prominent sticking point between the dueling campaigns has been the clean heat standard bill, an act passed by the Democrat-dominated Legislature during the last session but vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
The complex bill has been touted as just one piece in an effort by the state to equitably encourage a shift away from fossil fuel heating in order to combat climate change but has been pilloried by Republicans as a “carbon tax.”
“The farmers are worried. ‘What if our fuel prices go up and my tractor that I have to drive to do my work gets more expensive?’ So there’s a lot going on in people’s minds. I think there’s a lot of anxiety. They want to have some hope that somebody actually has their back and is listening to their voice,” Strong said.
Strong’s campaign received a donation of $1,000 from the Heat political action committee, which represents Vermont’s fuel suppliers.
Sims, who helped author the clean heat standard bill on the technology and energy committee, pushed back on this characterization. She said she shared concerns about home heating costs and said the bill was not meant to worsen that burden.
“The intent of the clean heat standard was to ensure that resources are available for low- and moderate-income homeowners so that we’re not leaving anyone behind as we face the climate crisis,” Sims said. “Fossil fuels continue to rise in price and as we look to the coming session, we want to be at the table to continue to make it affordable for everyone to heat their home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.