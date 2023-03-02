Hugh Albright, the former Johnson road foreman who pleaded guilty to one felony and three misdemeanor embezzlement charges in January, was sentenced to three years of probation.

He was also fined $411 and has already paid back the town of Johnson in full, according to Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove.

