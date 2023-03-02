Hugh Albright, the former Johnson road foreman who pleaded guilty to one felony and three misdemeanor embezzlement charges in January, was sentenced to three years of probation.
He was also fined $411 and has already paid back the town of Johnson in full, according to Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove.
The terms of Albright’s three-year deferred sentence require him to refrain from engaging in any further criminal behavior, complete 200 hours of community service, participate in a restorative justice program and submit to other conditions.
Albright was fired by the town in 2021 and subsequently faced charges of larceny and embezzlement after an investigation by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department found he had stolen over $14,000 in his capacity as a town employee, mostly by buying items and equipment with town funds for his personal use.
Investigators said the items included a vehicle jack, pickup truck tires, bar stools, a hydroseeder, chainsaw and leaf blower, among other things. He also took an excavator rented by the town for his own use, and eventually confessed to purchasing over 70 items with town funds.
