Donna Whitcomb, the former assistant clerk and treasurer in Eden, has filed a complaint with the Vermont Department of Labor claiming the town owes her nearly $9,000 for unused paid sick leave accrued over nearly 40 years of service.

The Eden Selectboard denied Whitcomb’s claim, asserting that it’s not town policy to pay out unused sick time for employees.

