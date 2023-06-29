Donna Whitcomb, the former assistant clerk and treasurer in Eden, has filed a complaint with the Vermont Department of Labor claiming the town owes her nearly $9,000 for unused paid sick leave accrued over nearly 40 years of service.
The Eden Selectboard denied Whitcomb’s claim, asserting that it’s not town policy to pay out unused sick time for employees.
In January 2022, following her retirement after 36 years with the town, Whitcomb wrote in a letter to the selectboard the process of winding down her long employment, a time in which she “enjoyed working and helping over that period of time.”
“I have seen all the good things and a few of the bad things which go on in an office,” she said.
In her letter Whitcomb detailed the difficulties of slowly handing her job off to someone else after so many years engaged in the service of one job and one town.
“The last three months as being the assistant were very difficult, coming to work and watching your duties of 36 years fade away,” she wrote. “I guess you could say that my job went from being the assistant town clerk to the cleaning lady.”
Whitcomb was initially replaced by Beth Spaulding, but the position of assistant town clerk is now occupied by her niece-in-law, Melissa Whitcomb. Since 1996, Donna Whitcomb had served alongside the former town clerk, Candace Vear, who died earlier this year.
After Whitcomb retired, the selectboard paid out her unused vacation leave, but declined to pay out the unused sick time. Whitcomb claimed in her labor complaint submitted in May that she believed she was owed $8,987 for 473 hours of accumulated sick leave at $19 an hour, which she specified was less than what newer hires were paid in comparable roles.
Whitcomb alleged in the complaint that the town took three months to respond to her request and its refusal to pay her was “unfair” and discriminatory after they had compensated others for their unused time.
During the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, when only one clerk could be present in the Eden town offices at a time, Whitcomb said town officials directed her to use 80 hours of vacation leave to ensure she was paid during her time out of the office. The town said in its response to Whitcomb that it used her accrued sick leave instead.
In the letter sent in late March and signed by the three selectboard members — Ricky Morin, Clayton Whittemore and Tim Bullard — the board praised Whitcomb for her long dedication to the town and for ensuring that business continued as usual despite the social distancing mandates imposed at the beginning of the pandemic, but it also denied her request to be paid for unused sick time.
“With sincere gratitude and utmost respect, and in consideration of input from the town attorney, town records, and the current HR policy guidelines, we have unanimously come to the decision that the Town of Eden will not pay out unused balances of employee accrued sick time upon the end of employment,” the letter said.
In their response to the labor complaint filed by Whitcomb in May, the selectboard argued that state and federal law does not require employers to compensate employees for unused sick leave and reiterated that it was not the town’s policy to compensate employees for it when leaving their jobs.
The selectboard noted one “minor exception” to this practice when it paid out unused sick leave for former elected road commissioner Robert Jones in 2004, whose employment by the town ended “unexpectedly and involuntarily” after he was not reelected to the position. The town paid him for 11 days of unused sick leave.
The Vermont Labor Relations Board will now consider the validity of Whitcomb’s complaint, a process that begins with an investigatory conference and could culminate in a hearing if the issue is not resolved.
