After one of its members stepped down, the Cambridge Selectboard appointed a temporary fill-in with more than three decades of town government experience.

Jane Porter, the longtime Cambridge town clerk and unofficial town historian, was appointed Tuesday night. She’ll hold the seat while the town prepares for a special election of a more long-term replacement.

Dana Sweet vacated his position suddenly on Town Meeting Day.

The special election to find a permanent replacement is scheduled for May 11.

Cambridge and Jeffersonville residents who want to declare as a candidate have until April 5.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, candidates are still not required to gather signatures to get on the ballot; they just have to fill out a consent form by the end of the day on April 5.

Teelah Hall, who lost to the re-elected Larry Wyckoff earlier this month, said she is still keen on running.

She said last week she wants to give residents a chance to elect a new face, “Just a regular person that has the best interest for the community.”

Since the board only meets twice a month — and has already met three times in March — Porter will only need to attend a few meetings before a replacement is elected.

She brings a lot of institutional memory to the post. Wyckoff said her advice as town clerk was invaluable when he first was elected to the board.

Porter’s longevity was even recognized by the Vermont Legislature, with a 2016 resolution honoring her “for her outstanding municipal public service.”

She was first elected in 1974 at age 26, and stepped aside in 2016.

“Since her initial standing for elected municipal office, Jane Porter has always been reelected to her post without any opposition, evidence that the voters of Cambridge appreciate the high quality of her job performance,” the resolution read.

Sweet sat on the selectboard for 32 years, most of it as part of a triumvirate — the town only expanded it to a five-person board in 2018.

“I feel that with my old-school thinking and common sense, along with the help of others, we have accomplished good things for this town, such as upgrading roads, new fire department, town garage, flood management, along with many other projects,” Sweet wrote in a letter to the board. “I feel with the changing dynamics of the town and with social media and texting, emails and lots of reading material, it is time to let the new school of thinkers participate in how the town is managed.”

Wyckoff, at the March 9 meeting, addressed concerns that Sweet had purposely held off from announcing his retirement in order to affect the Town Meeting Day election.

Wyckoff said he ran for the two-year term instead of his previously held three-year one simply because he didn’t feel like committing to that extra year.

Courtney Leitz ran unopposed for the three-year seat.

As far as insights into conversations he’d had with Sweet prior to town meeting, Wyckoff said Sweet was frustrated with technology ushered in by the pandemic — whether it was trying to read 80-page board packets online when he was accustomed to reading them at town hall before meetings, or having to endure a full year of Zoom meetings, he’d had enough.

“He just struggled,” Wyckoff said. “I did try, I thought I had him talked into serving one more year. He proved me wrong.”

Sweet declined to comment outside of letter to the board, but Wyckoff said even though Sweet’s departure seemed abrupt, he would have had to come to that decision in January — when candidates had to declare — if he’d wanted to pave the way for someone else to run.