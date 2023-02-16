Local education officials this week expect to hire a new Morristown Elementary School principal, one that comes to the Green Mountains from the volcanoes of Central America.
Vernita Vallez is the finalist for the job being vacated at the end of the year by current school chief Kate Torrey. The Lamoille South school board was scheduled to approve the hire Wednesday evening, after press deadline — and a week after Vallez visited the school.
Vallez brings international experience to Morristown. She is currently the principal at the American Nicaraguan School in Managua, a job she started in 2019. Prior to that, Vallez was a learning support teacher in Guangzhou, China.
According to her resume, she also worked for five years as principal at Escuela de Guadalupe, a dual-language kindergarten school in Denver.
“I think it’s incredible, specially living in Vermont, with our students not always having access to a large urban center, having a leader who can come in and provide some more global perspective and thinking about helping students understand how big the world is,” superintendent Ryan Heraty said.
On her resume, Vallez touts her work at implementing a teacher evaluation model “that puts teachers in the driver’s seat of their professional growth” and makes educating sound as fruitful as learning.
“Joy, curiosity, and agency are the drivers that guide our work to design innovative practices that are informed by current research and high-impact teaching strategies,” Vallez writes.
Heraty said one of the things that seemed to impress folks during the meet-and-greet last week was Vallez’s description of “the big question day.”
At Vallez’s current school in Managua, on every eighth day the students are presented with a single question or phenomena, and they dedicate the entire day to exploring that topic. Heraty said that was a big hit with parents who attended a meet-and-greet with Vallez last Thursday.
“She said the kids jump out of their cars and come running into school because they’re so excited about what they’re going to be learning that day,” Heraty said. “You could tell our parents were getting so excited about the potential for the school, and the potential to just bring out a different side of our students and build their curiosity and love for school.”
A year ago, Lamoille South would have been hiring two principals for a single merged school district — another vacancy opened last fall in Stowe Middle School after principal Dan Morrison resigned suddenly mid-semester. Now, with Stowe back on its own as an independent school district, there were two different search committees.
Heraty sees some similarities regarding language, saying Stowe’s finalist, Misha Hudak, is also bi-lingual and has also spent much of her career in Colorado.
“Having two educators who come from a more diverse environment, culturally, is something exciting for us,” Heraty said.
Heraty said the principal search committees were large — 14 people for Morristown and 10 for Stowe — and made up of parents, students, teachers, support and front office staff.
“I wanted to make sure each group had representation, so it was done in a way that feels collaborative,” he said. “We didn’t enlist a private hiring consultant because the efficiency with which we can run the process, we can move at a faster speed.”
There were 12 applicants for the Morristown job and 17 for the Stowe position, with a couple of people applying for both — Vallez and Hudak were only interested in their respective campuses.
Principal Kate Torrey will retire next June. Torrey has worked in education for nearly 35 years and has led Morristown Elementary since 2017. Prior to that, she worked in two other Lamoille County schools — as principal at Waterville Elementary for seven years before taking the Morristown job, and as a teacher at Eden Central School for most of the 1990s.
In the past couple of years, as educators across the country were getting burned out and resigning or retiring in record numbers, Lamoille South has not seen such massive exoduses.
“If you look at our community in general, if you look at Morristown and Stowe, I think we’re a very desirable place to be, and we are able to recruit some really high-quality candidates,” Heraty said. “I think we saw that throughout this process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.