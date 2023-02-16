Vernita Vallez

Vernita Vallez is the finalist for the job being vacated at the end of the year by current school chief Kate Torrey.

Local education officials this week expect to hire a new Morristown Elementary School principal, one that comes to the Green Mountains from the volcanoes of Central America.

Vernita Vallez is the finalist for the job being vacated at the end of the year by current school chief Kate Torrey. The Lamoille South school board was scheduled to approve the hire Wednesday evening, after press deadline — and a week after Vallez visited the school.

