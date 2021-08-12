Morristown’s government is quarreling with itself as the appointed officials responsible for overseeing development in the town accuse an elected selectboard member of undermining the development process.
Most of the members of the town development review board meeting in late June accused selectboard member Judy Bickford of “interference or collusion” because Bickford was advocating for a more relaxed permitting process for a 24-unit affordable apartment building that just broke ground last week.
The animus started at a March 15 board meeting when Bickford slammed the review board for requiring Lamoille Housing Partnership to spend nearly $50,000 to include a commercial space on the ground level of its proposed apartment building on Hutchins Street, a year after it had waived that requirement.
“Rules without exception sow seeds of tyranny,” Bickford said.
Bickford doesn’t deny her advocacy, and her fellow selectboard members defended her right to speak her mind, saying she didn’t do anything untoward. The board reached that conclusion after a 90-minute executive session last week, and drafted a letter to the review board, the members of which are appointed by the selectboard.
The Aug. 3 response acknowledges Bickford could have chosen her words more carefully but comes far short of censuring — or censoring — her.
“While Judy’s words may have seemed harsh, we feel she exercised her freedom of speech in making her comments,” the letter reads.
Interference or advocacy?
On June 23, five members of the seven-person development review board accused Bickford in a letter to the selectboard of “improper actions” and “ex parte communication” during the hearing for the Village Center affordable housing project.
A copy of the letter was later mailed to the newspaper.
Signing the letter were review board members Susanna Guthmann, Melissa LeBlanc, Laura Streets, Paul Trudell and Mary Ann Wilson. Longtime chair Gary Nolan did not sign it nor did Chris Wiltshire, who was applying at the time for a vacant seat on the selectboard.
The selectboard did not broach the topic until last week, partly because board chair Bob Beeman was on a job assignment in Japan for the Olympics, and partly because the selectboard was in the process of appointing its new member, according to Beeman.
The letter said Bickford called a review board member in March, outside of the review board’s public hearing process, and asked them to approve the apartment project with a waiver.
It also said Bickford shared with the housing partnership legal advice from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to town zoning administrator Todd Thomas that “spoke to a few different permitting scenarios of how the permit for this project could be extended or changed, with some scenarios being more advantageous to the town and others being more advantageous to Lamoille Housing Partnership.”
Almost immediately, the letter claims, the developer called Thomas and tried to get the ball rolling on its first soon-to-be-expired permit by starting site work. It ultimately did not, and continued with its current, revised permit.
“If the partnership had gone forward with the original permit by starting the soil remediation, downtown Morrisville could have ended up with a giant development hole on Hutchins Street, similar to what CityPlace in Burlington, or Main Street in Newport, has right now,” the review board members said. “Having a selectboard member share the town’s legal advice with a developer, regardless of who the developer might be, is completely unethical. Doing so completely took the legs out from under the development review board, and put the town and its taxpayers in a very precarious situation.”
The Aug. 3 letter from the selectboard in response, however, said its members “draw no conclusion” that such communication occurred based on the timing or sequence of events laid out in the June 23 letter. Bickford denied releasing any information she was privileged to have because of her position as a selectboard member.
The review board letter also complains that Bickford used her public position on the selectboard to both advocate for relaxing zoning requirements for the affordable housing project and throw shade at the junior board with her “sowing the seeds of tyranny” statement.
It also states that Bickford’s suggestion at the June 7 meeting to allow the housing partnership to waive the $35,000 financial commitment to help add parking spaces in the municipal parking lot wasn’t made as an official motion but was rather an attempt to see if other board members would support her suggestion.
“Each board member has the ability to do the same thing,” last week’s letter stated. “We don’t find her question to have been out of line.”
Bickford said she has been consistent in her support for affordable housing in Morristown, and felt she needed to speak up about what she felt was an onerous, expensive zoning process for a nonprofit with small financial margins.
At the March 15 meeting, she noted the people who will live in these affordable units are already in Morristown, some of them full-time “working poor,” and some “just one emergency away from homelessness.”
“You have to stick to your guns,” she said this week.
Beeman noted that the housing partnership still managed to find the money to abide by its permit requirements regarding the commercial space and the additional parking, but said Bickford was clearly upset with the zoning red tape.
“I really believe that Judy always has the town’s best interests at heart,” Beeman said.
Nolan this week said he declined to sign off on the letter from the review board not because of a conflict stemming from being on both governmental bodies but because he simply didn’t agree with some of the letter’s points.
He did agree, though, that Bickford’s remarks about tyrannical development rubbed many of his colleagues the wrong way.
He said public officials have to remember they are held to a higher standard, but said passions can run high on certain topics.
“Sometimes my tongue gets the better of me, too, and that’s not uncommon for any of us,” Nolan said.
He said nothing that happened or was said affected the housing partnership’s final zoning permit, which Nolan said “has the integrity it needs.”
“You know the old statement ‘agree to disagree,’” Bickford said this week. “And you know what? Someone was listening to me. Someone cared about what I would say, even though they were disagreeing with me.”
