Government aid for Vermonters struggling to feed their families has proven to be a hot-button issue on social media.
A photo showing the packed parking lot at Lamoille Union High School last Friday, taken by the News & Citizen’s photographer Gordon Miller, was posted to the newspaper’s Facebook account later that day, and a storm of comments quickly followed.
By Wednesday, May 27, more than 13,000 people had seen the post, which was shared 134 times, and there were nearly 90 comments on the original post.
Emotions appeared high as people weighed in, and some used language that warranted removal of those comments.
“It’s sad that they have to do this. Welcome to socialism,” wrote Evelyn Languerand Helvey.
“How many people got the food that didn’t deserve it? At least 50 percent,” wrote Pam Tilton Lefevre, drawing an avalanche of criticism.
Others supported the event, and asked critics to show a little humanity.
“Shame on all of you that are making assumptions and saying such disrespectful comments,” wrote Brooke Adams. “This pandemic has been a challenge for everyone in one way or another. On top of it, you don’t know people’s situations, so please stop bashing others.”
Liza Rathburn said her small business was shut down as part of state efforts to fight the spread of the virus, and her two-income family was down to one income.
“I have three children and my husband is now the only one working,” Rathburn wrote. Her family doesn’t collect any other aid, she said, and asked the naysayers, “Who the hell are you to say we don’t need it?
Some were happy the event was taking place but sad that it was necessary.
“This is horrible and wonderful all at the same time,” said Steve Peterson.
“Yep. So torn,” commented Melissa Cooper. “This breaks my heart.”
Some wanted screening.
“People need to sign up and screened to see if they need it,” said Steve Pernicka.
“The Guard people are stating they are seeing some individuals going to different locations around the State when these are held. Items are also showing up on Craigslist. Some accountability needs to be put into place,” said Pat Rayta.
“People have abused this program! So sad!” said Rhonda Schriber.
Others expressed thanks to those running the events or asked that the state reopen the economy so this doesn’t need to continue.
“I know you guys have helped out so many families today, and for that I thank you,” Brooke Adams wrote.
“Thank you VT Guard and everyone who made this possible my 3 children and my husband and I sincerely thank you for helping us through these unfortunate crazy times!” Liza Rathburn wrote. “We don’t choose not to work!”
“Dire need to reopen so families can afford to feed their children/themselves,” said Paula N. Campbell.
“At the rate groceries are rising in cost, we are all going to need this,” said Michelle Corse.
“We picked up for our elderly friends who can’t sit in a car that long,” Sue Cray Zisselsberger said. “This is a wonderful program from FEMA and the local food banks.”
Shirley McAllister said she picked up food and was sharing it with her daughter, but she saw vehicles there with out-of-state plates.
“I don’t think they should have been there,” McAllister wrote.
“Very sad to see so many people arguing over others getting food,” Sally Small said. “I am just so very thankful that I didn’t need to go and get any.”