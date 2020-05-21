The Vermont National Guard will hand out care packages Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park.
A similar food distribution drew 1,900 cars last Friday at the airport in Berlin, waiting times stretched as long as six hours, and some cars had to be turned away. Vermont Foodbank estimated that the line of cars was 5 miles long at one point.
The event was originally scheduled for the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport, but was moved to the high school, which offers one way in and out.
Each care package will contain 10 pounds of chicken, 15-25 pounds of vegetables — most locally sourced — as well as 5.5 pounds of cheese and 2 pounds of butter from Cabot Creamery.
In addition, each package will contain 10-15 boxed meals from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Recipients are asked to line up in their vehicles; National Guard members will put the food in the vehicle’s trunk. Recipients are asked to clean out their trunks before arrival so there is room for the food.
The National Guard is asking the public to leave their pets at home. People who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or lack transportation can send a friend or relative to pick up meals for them.
The event is one of several in northern Vermont. The Vermont National Guard will also distribute food May 26 at Burlington High School, May 28 at the airport in Swanton, and May 29 at the airport in Lyndonville.