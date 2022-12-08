Last week, the Lamoille North Supervisory District reported a slight increase in influenza-like illnesses, but it was spread out across the district.
By Monday this week, the district reported that 10 percent of Lamoille Union High School and 16 percent of Johnson Elementary School were absent due to influenza-like symptoms.
Now that COVID-19 concerns have receded — Lamoille North hasn’t had a confirmed case at the high school, middle school or Green Mountain Technology and Career Center since mid-November — it’s the return of common seasonal illnesses like the flu that are making a resurgence.
Lamoille North isn’t alone.
Across the United States, influenza and other respiratory maladies once considered routine have become the subject of growing concern as the illnesses surge without the preventative measures like masking and distancing put in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus over the last two years.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rang the alarm bell and proclaimed that the country is experiencing the highest level of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year and noted that 14 children have died from it so far this season, according to Reuters.
Flu rising
As schools grapple with the growing spread of influenza, Copley Hospital is seeing what it considers to be a return to a pre-pandemic normal for flu symptoms, with a growing but not overly concerning number of beds filled by patients.
“We are seeing what we’d classify as ‘normal’ pre-COVID flu and cold patients, but we would not say the numbers of hospitalizations are up due to those illnesses,” said Trick Rick, Copley’s communications specialist.
In October, the hospital saw just 3 patients hospitalized with influenza. That number rose to 31 in November.
Though influenza-like illness was classified as low as of the Vermont Department of Health’s most recent surveillance report in the last week in November, a jump in the percentage of urgent care visits involving influenza-like symptoms across the state from 3 to 5 percent is an early warning sign.
As is always the case with the flu, the illness presents the most danger to the very young, the very old and the immunocompromised.
“Most kids with (respiratory illness) and flu, they do all right at home with hydration and rest,” said Steven Soriano, head of Lamoille Health Partners pediatric services. “The best thing to do is empower yourself by stopping the spread, and the way to stop the spread is by good hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, masking up when you’re sick.”
Both Soriano and Becca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician with the University of Vermont Medical Center and head of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also urged anyone over six months of age to get a seasonal flu shot from a local pharmacy or health care provider.
“We believe that the flu shot this year is a good match for the circulating strains, and it will protect against severe disease, and everyone over the age of 6 months should get their flu shot if they haven’t gotten it yet,” Bell said.
RSV peak
The nation is also reckoning with a rise in hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is a contagious virus that inhibits regular breathing, and most often severely affects children under the age of 2. It also has doctors concerned, though a peak in RSV hospitalizations is thought to be occurring now, while influenza cases will likely continue to rise.
“This is the busiest RSV season we’ve ever had. However, it’s not unexpected, given that we have not seen much RSV in the past couple of years,” said Bell.
Though RSV cases generally peak in the post-Christmas months, cases are hitting their high point now, but because they planned for this resurgence, Vermont hospitals can bear the strain and Bell is confident that beds would be available for any sick child who needs one.
At Copley Hospital, seven RSV hospitalizations in September grew to 22 in October and to 37 in November.
According to Bell, lab data from throughout New England indicates that the RSV season is hitting an early peak and will soon begin to fade, though a simultaneous hit along with the spread of flu could challenge some hospitals.
“Because so many kids are getting it and it’s so prevalent, I think we’re just having an early season,” she said. “What I do worry about is that we are starting to see a big increase in influenza cases right now.”
Parents shouldn’t get their child tested or rush them to the emergency room at the first signs of concern, Bell said, but should instead keep an eye out for signs of dehydration or troubled breathing.
Though some cases require hospitalization, many RSV cases can be treated at home.
