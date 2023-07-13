Help is on the way for Vermonters whose lives were upended Tuesday by historic flooding, from Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.
President Joe Biden Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Vermont after a two-day rainstorm caused historic flooding throughout the state.
Biden announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the areas affected by flooding beginning on July 9, and beyond.
However, waiting on federal funds can take a long time, and local support agencies are already leaping into action.
At the local level, United Way of Lamoille County has established a dedicated page on its website chockful of resources for flood victims, at uwlamoille.org.
Among the resources listed are locations of emergency shelters in Johnson, Hyde Park, Wolcott and Hardwick and elsewhere around the state. There are also links to resources for people seeking food assistance to replace foodstuffs lost in the flood and tips on how to stay safe in flooded-out zones.
For Stowe residents, the Stowe Community Fund is mobilizing its volunteers and is encouraging people to reach. In a message to Stowe businesses Wednesday, the fund wrote, “On behalf of the Stowe Community Fund, we are checking in to see how your employees are faring after the storm. If you have employees who are facing housing insecurity as a result of the flood, please direct them to the Stowe Community Fund as a source of assistance in our town (apply at stowecommunityfund.org). On behalf of our community, the Stowe Community Fund is available to the employees of Stowe to provide transitional financial assistance until FEMA/insurance money kicks in.”
Biden’s action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population.”
The assistance applies to all 14 Vermont counties.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.
