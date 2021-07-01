A Lamoille County man, convicted for possession of child pornography five years ago, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a new federal charge of possession of child pornography.
Cole B. Hess, 33, of Morrisville, remains jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending trial.
Hess has repeatedly violated state conditions of probation by possessing prohibited electronic devices, court records show. He is on state probation until 2031, stemming from his first conviction.
The federal indictment maintains Hess, between Sept. 4, 2019 and Oct. 30, 2019, knowingly possessed visual depictions involving minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed with a request by prosecutors to detain Hess because there were no known conditions that could keep the community safe.
Assistant federal defender Steven Barth did not contest the request to hold Hess, who also is facing state child pornography charges.
Hess has 2016 state convictions for two counts for possessing child pornography and two counts of promoting sexual recordings, records show. That case stemmed from an April 2015 arrest following a court-ordered search of his apartment on Westside Court, records noted.
At that time Hess was in possession of more than 500 images and 92 videos of child pornography. He also admitted to distributing child pornography to others through social media. A judge sentenced Hess to 2-to-10 years in prison, all but 60 days suspended, and placed him on probation for 15 years, records show.
Hess is on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.
In the fall of 2017 after Hess’ release from prison, Vermont Probation and Parole officers seized electronics from him with the suspicion they contained child pornography, prosecutors said.
When the devices were seized, Hess was not authorized to possess them.
Although no child pornography was located, a forensic analyst was unable to access the contents of all the seized devices, the motion noted.
The new federal case stems from Twitter reporting that child pornography had been uploaded to an account using the name “Kyle incest.” It was referred to Vermont authorities for investigation, which linked the Twitter activity to Hess, court records show.
The Twitter messages distributing the child pornography were sent specifically from public Wi-Fi at various locations in Lamoille County, the prosecution said.
In addition, the email account linked to “Kyle incest” was set up via an Alcatel cellphone purchased by Hess at the Dollar General in Morrisville, the records show.
Hess’s attorney asked for 90 days to investigate the case. Doyle set Sept. 21 for the deadline to file pre-trial motions.
